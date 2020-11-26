Olympiacos 0-1 Manchester City: 5 talking points as Phil Foden seals City's place in the Round of 16 | UEFA Champions League 2020-21  

Manchester City sealed their place in the last 16 of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League with a narrow yet convincing 1-0 win over Olympiacos at the Karaiskaki Stadium in Athens, thanks to Phil Foden's first-half strike.

Pep Guardiola's side dominated proceedings from the get-go, keeping the hosts pinned in their own half for the majority of the game. Pedro Martins' side adopted an all-hand-at-desk approach in defence, and for the first half an hour of the game, succeeded in keeping the Manchester City attackers at bay.

However, their all-out defensive approach wasn't going to hold them in good stead for too long, and in the 36th minute, Manchester City got their breakthrough. Phil Foden, who already had two shots on goal in the opening half-hour, received a sublime back-heel pass from captain Raheem Sterling to open Manchester City's account on the night.

It was a similar story when the game resumed after the break. The hosts did show some intent in the early stages of the second half, and Pepe and Kostas Fortounis did try to make inroads into the Manchester City box, but the visitors managed to keep their citadel intact.

Manchester City recorded an astonishing 22 shots on the night, with 11 of them finding the target, but only managed to score a single goal. The Greek side only registered their first touch inside Manchester City's box with two minutes left in the game.

12 - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has progressed from the UEFA Champions League group stages in all 12 attempts as a coach, the best 100% record of any manager. Formality. pic.twitter.com/LGrEdHOv7d — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2020

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game as Manchester City returned to winning ways.

#5 Manchester City continue their 100% record in Europe this season

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have not lost a game in the Champions League this season.

Manchester City's 100% start to the Champions League season continued after their narrow win in Athens. Guardiola's men are just the third side to have won all of their opening four fixtures in the competition in 2020-21, with his former clubs Bayern Munich and Barcelona being the other two.

The loss at Spurs in the Premier League last weekend meant that Manchester City have only 12 points from eight games and are languishing in a lowly 13th place in the league table. Though Manchester City are struggling to get out of the bottom half of the league table, they have managed to secure their passage to the next round of the Champions League and can now shift their focus on league games.

Interestingly, Manchester City have scored ten goals in four games in the Champions League this season, as many as they've scored in the Premier League in eight games. The win at Olympiacos will clearly lift their spirits ahead of their league fixture against Burnley this weekend.

#4 Olympiacos' defensive approach allowed Manchester City to dominate the game

Advertisement

Olympiacos FC vs Manchester City: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Olympiacos were unbeaten at the Karaiskaki Stadium this season prior to the game against Manchester City. However, from the first kick of the match, it seemed that they only wanted to stop Manchester City from scoring.

To their credit, they defended well in the first quarter of the game, but it was always going to be only a matter of time before Manchester City got on the scoresheet, thanks to Olympiacos' overly defensive approach.

The hosts were without key players, and in attack, it was evident that without a striker, there was no one available to receive the final ball. If not for Jose Sa's heroics between the sticks, the scoreline could've been worse for the hosts.