Olympiacos 0-1 Manchester City: Man City player ratings as Phil Foden sends Sky Blues to the Round of 16 | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester City booked their place in the Round of 16 of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League after seeing off Olympiacos 1-0 in Greece.

Phil Foden struck in the first half after a well-worked move that proved enough to secure all three points for the Sky Blues, who faced little threat from the home side.

Pep Guardiola's side struggled to carve out clear-cut chances as the Greek champions maintained a low block for most of the match but ultimately got the job done without any hassles.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester City.

Ederson Moraes - 7/10

Ederson Moraes was hardly tested and cruised to another European clean sheet, as Olympiacos failed to muster a single shot on goal.

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

Joao Cancelo brought attacking impetus with his marauding runs and superb crosses for City. At one point, Cancelo even made his way past a group of red shirts to line up a shot, which was incredible.

Joao Cancelo vs Olympiacos:



90 Minutes Played

88 Touches

60 Accurate Passes

83% Pass Accuracy

4 Tackles

3 Shots

2 Dribbles

2 Key Passes

1 Clearance

John Stones - 7/10

Even though the home side didn't really offer much of an attacking threat, John Stones was never off his line for Manchester City. He won three aerial duels, made three clearances and had two interceptions in the match.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Ruben Dias continued his fine start to life at Manchester City with another stoic performance. He ably complemented Stones from open play and came up good aerially too, winning four duels, the most in the match by any player.

Benjamin Mendy - 7.5/10

Benjamin Mendy connected well with Foden down his flank but particularly stood out for being the wellspring of inviting crosses into the Olympiacos box.

Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

Bernardo Silva had a decent outing against Olympiacos, producing two shots on target, making two key passes, and having a pass success rate of 90%.

Rodri - 7/10

The first real shot from Manchester City against Olympiacos came from Rodri, who rifled a powerful shot from 30 yards out, but Sa dealt with it well. Even though Rodri couldn't get a sight at goal thereafter, the Spaniard kept his side ticking with excellent ball distribution.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

Ilkay Gundogan had a tidy performance on the night. He made the most passes in the match and also constantly tried to win back possession in midfield.

Phil Foden - 7.5/10

Phil Foden kept knocking at Olympiacos' door with a couple of testing shots before finally breaking the deadlock for Manchester City in the 36th minute with a sublime finish. He continued to do good work down his flank, but it mostly amounted to nothing.

10 - Phil Foden has scored 10 goals for Manchester City in all competitions in 2020; excluding penalties, this is the most by any midfielder for Premier League clubs this calendar year.

Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

It was a frustrating night for Gabriel Jesus, who tried his best but just couldn't find a way past Sa.

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

Raheem Sterling assisted Foden with a lovely backheel pass before calling Sa into action with a nicely executed free-kick. Sterling also had time to get into the referee's books before the break for a rash challenge on Rafinha. However, the Manchester City striker was largely anonymous in the second half.

Foden opens the scoring for City with a tidy far post finish! 🙌



What a lovely assist that was from Raheem Sterling 👏 pic.twitter.com/kbUeqbPpV9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 25, 2020

Player Ratings of Manchester City Substitutes

Sergio Aguero - 6/10

Sergio Aguero was thrown on possibly in search of another goal in the dying moments that would've killed the contest for Manchester City, but he was largely anonymous.

Riyad Mahrez - 6/10

After replacing Raheem Sterling for the final 15 minutes of the match, Riyad Mahrez failed to provide any sort of attacking impetus for Manchester City.

Fernandinho - 6/10

Fernandinho maintained stability in the Manchester City midfield after replacing Rodri.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

Oleksandr Zinchenko came on with Mahrez, but he couldn't do much on the night.

Thomas Doyle - N/A

Thomas Doyle's Champions League debut came a bit too late in the day for him to have a rating.