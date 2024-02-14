Olympiacos vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

The UEFA Europa Conference League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Olympiacos and Ferencvaros lock horns at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday.

Dejan Stankovic’s visitors have flown out of the blocks this year and will head into the midweek clash looking to make it four wins from four games in 2024.

Olympiacos, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in style as they steamrolled OFI Crete 4-0 in the Greek Super League last Saturday.

This result came after their 2-0 defeat against Panathinaikos at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium on February 4, which saw their run of two consecutive league wins come to an end.

Olympiacos were dumped out of the Europa League after finishing third in Group A with seven points from six matches and will now look to get underway in the Conference League on a positive note.

Ferencvaros, on the other hand, enjoyed an unbeaten Conference League group-stage campaign as they picked up two wins and four draws from their six matches.

However, Stankovic’s men finished as runners-up in Group F, losing out on top spot to Italian outfit Fiorentina by just two points.

Ferencvaros head into Thursday’s game off the back of picking up a third victory on the bounce after seeing off Debreceni 2-1 in the Hungarian top flight.

Olympiacos vs Ferencvaros Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the very first meeting between Olympiacos and Ferencvaros, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Ferencvaros have won their last four competitive matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding three since a 1-1 draw against Ferencvaros on December 14.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in five of their last seven matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since the second week of January.

Ferencvaros are unbeaten in six of their last seven away matches, picking up five wins and one draw since late November.

Olympiacos vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Ferencvaros have enjoyed a perfect start to the year and will be looking to keep the momentum. However, Olympiacos’ home advantage gives them a slight edge and we fancy the Greek outfit to come away with a slender first-leg victory.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-1 Ferencvaros

Olympiacos vs Ferencvaros Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2: First to score - Olympiacos (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Olympiacos’ last seven matches)