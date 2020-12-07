Olympiacos vs Porto prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Olympiacos welcome Porto to the Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday for their final group stage fixture of this Champions League season.

Even though the Greeks have already been knocked out of the competition, they still have the Europa League place to fight for. Olympiacos have to match Marseille's result from their game against Manchester City to finish third.

They're both level on points, but the Olympiens are ahead on goal difference. Pedro Martins' team has a better chance, although they've lost their last four games in the competition.

Porto have little at stake in the match considering they're already through to the next round and do not have a chance of winning the group due to an inferior head-to-head record with City.

Olympiacos vs Porto Head-To-Head

In seven previous meetings, the honors are even between the sides with three victories each. Their last clash, which came on matchday two of this Champions League season, saw Porto beat Olympiacos 2-0 at home.

Olympiacos Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Porto Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Olympiacos vs Porto Team News

Olympiacos will continue to be without the injured duo of Mathieu Valbuena and Ahmed Hassan. Rafinha and Mady Camara are on two yellow cards each, and getting booked on Wednesday will see them suspended for the first Europa League game, should they qualify.

Injured: Mathieu Valbuena and Ahmed Hassan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Porto have some defensive concerns heading into the match, with goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye and the centre-back duo of Pepe and Ivan Marcano out injured.

Midfielder Sergio Oliviera is on two yellow cards and will miss the first leg of the round of 16 if he is cautioned again on Wednesday.

Injured: Mouhamed Mbaye, Pepe, and Ivan Marcano

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Olympiacos vs Porto Predicted XI

Olympiacos (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Rafinha, Ruben Semedo, Pape Cisse, Jose Holebas; Andreas Bouchalakis, Yann M'Vila; Konstantinos Fortounis, Mady Camara, Marios Vrousai; Youssef El Arabi.

Porto (5-3-2): Agustin Marchesin; Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Diogo Leite, Malang Sarr, Zaidu Sanusi; Otavio, Sergio Oliviera, Mateus Uribe; Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona.

Olympiacos vs Porto Prediction

Porto have lost on all three of their previous visits to Olympiacos, but the Greeks appear to be on a downward spiral, having lost their last four games in the competition.

This might be a good chance for Porto to gain some redemption, and we expect the Portuguese giants to do just that.

Prediction: Olympiacos 1-2 Porto