Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Olympiacos are set to play host to PSV Eindhoven at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday for the first leg of the Round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League.

Olympiacos come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Laszlo Boloni's Panathinaikos on Sunday in the Super League Greece. Goals from Brazilian midfielder Mauricio and Senegal international Younousse Sankhare sealed the deal for Panathinaikos. Veteran striker Youssef El-Arabi scored the consolation goal for Olympiacos, who had centre-back Ousseynou Ba sent off in the second-half.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Ruud Brood's ADO Den Haag on Saturday in the Eredivisie. Goals from forward Bobby Adekanye and attacker Michiel Kramer for ADO Den Haag was cancelled out by a brace from young Netherlands international Donyell Malen for PSV Eindhoven.

Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

Olympiacos and PSV Eindhoven have not played against each other in an official fixture.

Olympiacos form guide in the Super League Greece: L-W-W-W-W

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-L-W-W

Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Olympiacos

Olympiacos could be without veteran Greek centre-back Avraam Papadopoulos, while Portuguese centre-back Ruben Semedo is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Pedro Martins is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Avraam Papadopoulos

Suspended: Ruben Semedo

PSV Eindhoven

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt will be unable to call upon the services of Argentine forward Maximiliano Romero and United States of America international Richard Ledezma, while there are doubts over the availability of German forward Mario Gotze, young winger Cody Gakpo, Dutch defender Nick Viergever and talented attacker Noni Madueke.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Richard Ledezma

Doubtful: Mario Gotze, Nick Viergever, Noni Madueke, Cody Gakpo

Suspended: None

Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jose Sa, Thanasis Androutsos, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Oleg Reabciuk, Jose Holebas, Tiago Silva, Mady Camara, Andreas Bouchalakis, Marios Vrousai, Ahmed Hassan, Mathieu Valbuena

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Armando Obispo, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Ibrahim Sangare, Pablo Rosario, Ryan Thomas, Mohamed Ihattaren, Donyell Malen, Eran Zahavi

Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Olympiacos are currently at the top of their league, and are 14 points ahead of second-placed Aris Thessaloniki. Morocco international Youssef El-Arabi has been in fine goalscoring form, while forwards Kostas Fortounis and Mathieu Valbuena have done well as well.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, are 2nd in Eredivisie, six points behind league leaders Ajax, who have played a game less. Dutch forward Donyell Malen continues to impress with his performances, while German left-back Philipp Max has been in good form.

PSV Eindhoven have some talented players in the squad, but Olympiacos have the quality to cause problems. A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Olympiacos 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

