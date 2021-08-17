Olympiacos vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 2021-22

Olympiacos are back in action with another UEFA Europa League qualifier this week as they lock horns with Slovan Bratislava on Thursday. Both teams have been impressive this summer and will want to make a statement of intent this week.

Slovan Bratislava dominated the Slovak Super Liga last year and have assembled a formidable squad. The Slovakian giants will want to participate in European football and cannot afford to lose this game.

Olympiacos, on the other hand, won the Greek Super League last year but failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. The Greek giants have plenty of European experience and have a point to prove in this match.

Vstupenky na odvetu play-off Európskej ligy s Olympiakosom Pireus (štvrtok 26. augusta o 20:45 na Tehelnom poli) sú už v predaji. Vstupenky kupujte on-line na https://t.co/ZBFJEUmdx2 pic.twitter.com/ICELAptdxD — ŠK Slovan Bratislava (@SKSlovan) August 17, 2021

Olympiacos vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head

Olympiacos have an impressive record against Slovan Bratislava and have won both the games played between the two teams. Slovan Bratislava have never defeated Olympiacos in an official match and will need to step up this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2009 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Olympiacos. Slovan Bratislava have improved over the years and will want to win this game.

Olympiacos form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Slovan Bratislava form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Olympiacos vs Slovan Bratislava Team News

Olympiacos have a strong squad

Olympiacos

Tiquinho Soares and Konstantinos Fortounis are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Ousseynou Ba was sent off against Ludogorets and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Tiquinho Soares, Konstantinos Fortounis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ousseynou Ba

Slovan Bratislava have a strong squad

Slovan Bratislava

David Holma and Lucas Lovat are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Vernon De Marco received a red card against Lincoln Red Imps and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: David Holma, Lucas Lovat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Vernon De Marco

Olympiacos vs Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Konstantinos Tzolakis; Kenny Lala, Ruben Semedo, Papa Cisse, Oleg Reabciuk; Yann M'Vila, Mady Camara, Andreas Bouchalakis; Mathieu Valbuena, Youssef El Arabi, Giorgos Masouras

🏟 V utorok spúšťame predaj vstupeniek na @olympiacosfc.

Pri uplatnení modelu "OTP" bude 75 % celkovej kapacity (takmer 17-tisíc divákov). Nová vyhláška už navyše nezakazuje bufety.

Vstupenky v predaji od utorka on-line i na pokladniciach štadióna ⚽💙https://t.co/WQ5IeOeRtd pic.twitter.com/0ZwxIQ0RxG — ŠK Slovan Bratislava (@SKSlovan) August 16, 2021

Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian Chovan; Richard Krizan, Vasil Bozhikov, Guram Kashia, Lukas Pauschek; Filip Lichy, Joeri de Kamps; Rabiu Ibrahim; Rafael Ratao, David Strelec, Ezekiel Henty

Olympiacos vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

Olympiacos have a formidable squad and will look to take it up a notch against Slovan Bratislava this week. The likes of Mathieu Valbuena and Ruben Semedo have played at the highest level in Europe and have a point to prove this week.

Slovan Bratislava have troubled some big teams in the past and will have to be at their best on Thursday. Olympiacos are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Olympiacos 3-1 Slovan Bratislava

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi