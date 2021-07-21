Top 5 French Players To Watch At The Olympics

Men's Football at the 2020 Olympics Begins Today!

But before that, let's address the fact that international appearances are a special moment in any player's career. The feeling of donning the national jersey before stepping on the field with the whole nation's hopes upon them seems to be unmatchable.

No matter what the stage is, it is often considered as the "highlight reel". Speaking of which, young international stars around the world are now prepping themselves for the upcoming Olympics 2020.

Neymar the hero as Brazil beat Germany on penalties to win their first ever #Olympics football gold medal! #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/RQAo8SXYbn — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 21, 2016

FIFA have altered their rules this term following the COVID-19 pandemic to raise the age limit to under-24 from 23. The rules to allow three overage players in the squad remain the same though.

After finding the exit door in the round of 16 of EURO 2020, France have their hopes bestowed upon their lethal young guns this term at the Olympics. Despite being one of the heavy-weights in every international competition, Les Bleus have just one gold medal registered under their name.

Tigres pair Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin are included in France's squad for the Olympics 🇫🇷



Gignac hasn't played for the national team since 2016 pic.twitter.com/wkyKQ74XUD — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 25, 2021

With Sylvain Ripoll, the man who has proven his mettle with various youth teams, at the helm, France enter the Olympics 2020 as one of the favorites to grab the gold medal.

France submitted their 21-man list at the start of this month.

Top 5 French footballers at the Tokyo Olympics

#5 Teji Savanier

Teji Savanier fills one of the three over-age slots for his nation who would be traveling to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics.

Montpellier’s Teji Savanier confirms that he is Olympics-bound. https://t.co/fm7phZDySB — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) June 23, 2021

The Montpellier-born midfielder made headlines in 2019, when Savanier led his team, Nîmes to finish in ninth place in the French League. With fourteen assists (the most in 2018-19 Ligue 1 season) that term, Teji Savanier surpassed some big names.

Teji Savanier returned to his boyhood club for a club-record fee of €10 million (estimated) in July 2019. The 29-year-old who has had a handful of decent performances at club level in recent years, has made the cut to Sylvain Ripoll's roster.

It would be exciting to watch this man represent his country at the Olympics in his first ever major international tournament.

#4 Pierre Kalulu

The 21-year-old versatile player moved to Serie A last year to cement himself as one of the most formidable defenders of the modern era.

Kalulu is expected to be a regular starter for France at the Olympics

The Lyon-born stopper got into his manager Stefano Pioli's good books in the first year itself. After coming in as a substitute in the 5th minute of AC Milan's game versus Parma at the San Siro, he went onto play a total of 13 games for the Serie A outfit the previous season.

Pierre Kalulu exhibited his prowess in the French jersey in various junior level competitions. The 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Championship has been Kalulu's biggest international stage so far.

The AC Milan defender is expected to start every game for France at the Tokyo Olympics this term.

