Olympique Lyon vs AC Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2022

Olympique Lyon and AC Ajaccio will kick off their new Ligue 1 campaign on Friday when they lock horns at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Peter Bosz’s men head into the game unbeaten in 14 of their last 16 games against the newly promoted side. They'll look to maintain their dominance in this fixture and start their campaign on a high.

Lyon were denied a win in their final pre-season game, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Inter Milan on Saturday.

Bosz’s side enjoyed a decent run ahead of the new campaign, picking up three wins from their seven friendlies, losing three. Coming off a disappointing eighth-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season, Lyon will look to secure a top-four finish this term.

Meanwhile, Ajaccio enjoyed a superb 2021-22 campaign, finishing second in the Ligue 2 to secure a return to the top flight.

They picked up 22 wins and nine draws from their 38 league games last term to finish four points off league winners Toulouse. Ajaccio head into the weekend off a decent pre-season, picking up a win, draw and loss from their three friendlies.

Olympique Lyon vs AC Ajaccio Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Lyon have been utterly dominant in this fixture, claiming 11 wins from the last 16 meetings between the two teams.

Ajaccio have managed just two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Lyon head into the weekend on a four-game winning streak on home turf in Ligue 1, scoring 17 goals and conceding seven.

Ajaccio are unbeaten in ten competitive games, picking up seven wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss against Bastia in March.

Lyon have picked up seven wins and a draw from their last eight games against the Corsica-based outfit.

Olympique Lyon vs AC Ajaccio Prediction

Lyon and Ajaccio will look to kick off their new league campaign on a high, so a thrilling contest should ensue, with both teams taking the game to the other in search of all three points. Lyon have fared well in this fixture, which could continue this time too.

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 AC Ajaccio.

Olympique Lyon vs AC Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in nine of their last ten games).

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of their five meetings).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far