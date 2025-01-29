Olympique Lyon vs Ludogorets Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2025

Olympique Lyon and Ludogorets return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they lock horns at the Groupama Stadium on Thursday. Both sides have endured a contrasting campaign so far, with the Bulgarian outfit looking to bow out of the European competition with their heads held high.

Olympique Lyon failed to find their feet at the weekend when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nantes in their Ligue 1 clash after conceding a 90th-minute equalizer at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

The French side have now gone five consecutive matches without a win, claiming three draws and losing twice, including a shock penalty shootout defeat against National 3 side FC Bourgoin in the Coupe de France on January 15.

Trending

While Lyon have struggled to get going in recent weeks, they turn their focus to the Europa League, where they have enjoyed a solid campaign, claiming four wins and two draws from their seven games to sit fifth in the table with 14 points from a possible 21.

Ludogorets, on the other hand, were left empty-handed yet again in the Europa League as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Midtjylland at the MCH Arena last Thursday.

Igor Jovićevic’s men have failed to taste victory in the European competition, losing four and claiming three draws from seven games to sit 33rd in the table, level on three points with 34th-placed Qarabag.

Ludogorets’ dire campaign has been due to their lack of firepower up top, where they have scored just three goals so far — the fewest number of goals scored of all 36 teams.

Olympique Lyon vs Ludogorets Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Olympique Lyon and Ludogorets, who will be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Lyon are on a run of six consecutive home games without defeat, claiming four wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss at the hands of Besiktas on October 24.

Ludogorets are one of just three sides without a win in the Europa League, alongside Dynamo Kyiv and French outfit OGC Nice.

Lyon are unbeaten in their last four Europa League games, claiming two wins and two draws since October’s 1-0 defeat against Besiktas.

Olympique Lyon vs Ludogorets Prediction

Olympique Lyon will be excited to welcome the challenge of a struggling Ludogorets side who are yet to taste victory in the Europa League. While the French outfit have struggled for results of late, we are backing them to bounce back with a comfortable victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Olympique Lyon 2-0 Ludogorets

Olympique Lyon vs Ludogorets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Ludogorets’ seven Europa League games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the visitors’ last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback