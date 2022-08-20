Olympique Lyon vs Monterrey prediction, preview, team news and more | Women's International Champions Cup 2022

Olympique Lyon Women will face CF Monterrey Femenil in the final of the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup on Saturday.

The French champions booked their spot in the showpiece event courtesy of their penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the semifinal.

Sam Kerr and Lauren James scored in either half to give the Blues a two-goal lead but a late fightback from Lyon saw the game forced into penalties. A 4-3 victory in the shootout ensured the European champions progressed to the final.

OL Féminin @OLfeminin



#OLRayadas 🤝 Griedge Mbock sur l'équipe : "L'état d'esprit du groupe est très bon. Nous sommes des compétitrices et on veut gagner. Personnellement je me sens bien." 🤝 Griedge Mbock sur l'équipe : "L'état d'esprit du groupe est très bon. Nous sommes des compétitrices et on veut gagner. Personnellement je me sens bien."#OLRayadas https://t.co/QG857OiVF0

Monterrey also needed penalties to dispatch hosts Portland Timbers in the semifinal. Diana Garcia's second-half strike canceled out Marissa Everett's opener for the Timbers before the Mexican champions secured a 3-2 victory in the shootout.

Olympique Lyon vs Monterrey Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides. Lyon booked their spot in the tournament courtesy of winning the 2021-22 UEFA Women's Champions League, while Monterrey are defending champions of the Liga MX Femenil.

Lyon are currently on a 10-game winning streak in all competitions after falling to a 2-1 defeat away to Juventus in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League in March.

Monterrey are on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning four matches in this sequence.

Olympique Lyon form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Monterrey form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Olympique Lyon vs Monterrey Team News

Olympique Lyon

French captain Amandine Henry was substituted in the first half against Chelsea.

Injury: Amandine Henry

Suspension: None

Monterrey

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for Monterrey.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Olympique Lyon vs Monterrey Predicted XI

Olympique Lyon (4-3-3): Christiane Endler (GK); Perle Morroni, Griedge Mbock, Ines Jaurena, Janice Cayman; Lindsey Horan, Damaris Wanke, Sara Dabritz; Selma Bacha, Eugenie Le Sommer, Delphine Cascarino

Monterrey (4-4-2): Alejandra Godinez (GK); Lizette Rodriguez, Isabella Restrepo, Rebeca Bernal, Valeria del Campo; Daniela Solis, Diana Garcia, Yamile Franco, Diana Chavez; Christina Burkenroad, Aylin Avilez

Olympique Lyon vs Monterrey Prediction

Olympique Lyon are the favorites in the game and the French champions currently have the best team in the world. Monterrey could spring an upset but the difference in quality between the two sides makes this unlikely.

We are backing Lyon to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Olympique Lyon 3-0 Monterrey

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P