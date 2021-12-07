Olympique Lyon vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Europa League group stage action wraps up in midweek as Group A leaders Olympique Lyon host Rangers at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday.

The hosts have been in great form in the competition and have maintained a 100% record, the only team in the ongoing campaign to do so. They have enjoyed contrasting fortunes in Ligue 1 though and are in 12th place in the standings. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Bordeaux on Monday.

Rangers are second behind Lyon in the Group A standings and will play in the knockout round fixtures in February. They are currently the league leaders in the Scottish Premiership and recorded a 3-0 home win over Dundee on Saturday.

As per a statement by Rangers, the French Minister of the Interior has decided that no traveling fans will be allowed into the stadium, though 2,200 tickets were sold just last week.

Olympique Lyon vs Rangers Head-to-Head

This will just be the fourth meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Their three encounters so far have produced conclusive results with two wins for the French side and one for the visitors.

Rangers' only win was in the Champions League group stage fixture in the 2007-08 campaign at Thursday's venue. Lyon returned the favor with a 3-0 win at Ibrox a couple of months later.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, a goal from Karl Toko Ekambi and a second-half own goal from James Tavaneir ensured a 2-0 away win for Los Gones.

Olympique Lyon form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Olympique Lyon vs Rangers Team News

Olympique Lyon

The hosts suffered a major blow ahead of the game as Jason Denayer was taken off the pitch against Bordeaux after he scored the equalizing goal in the first half. He is expected to be sidelined for at least eight weeks with an ankle injury. Here are the rest of the absentees for the hosts:

Sinaly Diomande - Sprained ankle

Léo Dubois - Hamstring Injury

Lenny Pintor - ACL injury

Jeff Reine-Adelaide - ACL Injury

Injuries: Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, Sinaly Diomandé, Léo Dubois, Lenny Pintor, Jason Denayer

Suspension: None

Rangers

Leon Balogun is expected to rejoin training this week but is still at least a couple of weeks away from match fitness. Here are the other absentees for the Gers:

Nnamdi Ofoborh - Heart-related problems

Filip Helander - Knee injury

Injuries: Nnamdi Ofoborh, Filip Helander, Leon Balogun

Suspension: None

Olympique Lyon vs Rangers Predicted XI

Olympique Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes; Emerson Palmieri, Jerome Boateng, Damien Da Silva, Malo Gusto; Bruno Guimaraes, Maxence Caqueret; Karl Toko Ekambi, Lucas Paqueta, Rayan Cherki; Moussa Dembele

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, John Lundstram; Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Fashion Sakala

Olympique Lyon vs Rangers Prediction

Olympique Lyon have been the best side in the Europa League group stage. Rangers have scored just five times with just one of them in their away games.

When the two sides meet on Thursday in a game that is nothing more than a formality, we expect both to take their feet off the pedal ahead of a busy schedule. The encounter should end in a narrow win for the hosts.

Prediction: Olympique Lyon 2-1 Rangers

Edited by Peter P