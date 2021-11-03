Olympique Lyon vs Sparta Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Looking to make it four wins from four in Group A of the Europa League, Olympique Lyon play host to Sparta Prague at the Groupama Stadium on Thursday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be seeking to get one over the hosts, having failed to pick up a win from any of their last five encounters.

Olympique Lyon returned to winning ways in the French Ligue 1 as they edged out RC Lens 2-1 on home turf last Saturday.

Prior to that, Les Gones fell to a disappointing 3-2 defeat at the hands of OGC Nice when the sides met at the Allianz Riviera.

Lyon have now turned their sights to the Europa League, where they sit at the summit of Group A after picking up three wins from their opening three games.

Meanwhile, Sparta Prague were denied a third win on the spin last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Baník Ostrava in the Czech Republic top flight.

Prior to that, Pavel Vrba’s men claimed a 1-0 win over Mladá Boleslav before seeing off FK Teplice 2-0 in the Czech Republic Cup.

With four points from their three Europa League games, Sparta Prague are currently second on the log and will be looking to strengthen their qualification chances with a win on Thursday.

Olympique Lyon vs Sparta Prague Head-To-Head

Lyon have been utterly dominant in the last five meetings between the sides, picking up four wins in that time. The visitors are yet to taste victory in this fixture, while the spoils have been shared once.

Olympique Lyon Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Sparta Prague Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Olympique Lyon vs Sparta Prague Team News

Olympique Lyon

Islam Slimani, Moussa Dembele, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Julian Pollersbeck are all presently recuperating from injuries and will sit out the game.

Injured: Islam Slimani, Moussa Dembele, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Julian Pollersbeck

Suspended: None

Sparta Prague

The visitors will be without the services of Lukas Julis, Matej Polidar, Ladislav Krejci, Filip Soucek and Casper Hojer, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Lukas Julis, Matej Polidar, Ladislav Krejci, Filip Soucek, Casper Hojer

Suspended: None

Olympique Lyon vs Sparta Prague Predicted XI

Olympique Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois, Jerome Boateng, Jason Denayer, Emerson Palmeiri, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Xherdan Shaqiri, Houssem Aouar, Karl Toko Ekambi, Lucas Paqueta.

Sparta Prague Predicted XI (3-4-3): Florin Niță; Filip Panák, Dávid Hancko, Ondřej Čelůstka; Tomáš Wiesner; David Pavelka, Bořek Dočkal, Lukáš Haraslín; Václav Drchal, Jakub Pešek, Adam Hložek.

Olympique Lyon vs Sparta Prague Prediction

Olympique Lyon head into the game in rejuvenated form and have won three of their most recent four outings across all competitions. Similarly, the visitors head into the game unbeaten in their last three games, picking up two wins and one draw.

While we expect this to be a close encounter, we are backing Lyon to come out victorious in the end.

Prediction: Olympique Lyon 2-1 Sparta Prague

Edited by Peter P