Olympique Lyon vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2021-22

Olympique Lyon will welcome West Ham United to the Groupama Stadium for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinals tie on Thursday.

Both teams will seek to pick up an aggregate victory after settling for a 1-1 draw in last week’s first leg

Lyon continue to struggle for form as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Sunday. They have won only one of their last six games across competitions, with a 3-2 win over Angers on April 3.

The Ligue 1 team have endured a rocky campaign so far and find themselves in tenth place in the standings after managing 46 points from 31 games.

Meanwhile, West Ham were on the receiving end of a 2-0 loss against a rejuvenated Brentford side in the Premier League last weekend. They have now failed to win three of their last four games across competitions, losing twice and drawing once.

West Ham head into Thursday’s game on a five-game losing streak away from home. They will be desperate to end that poor run and book their place in the semifinals.

Olympique Lyon vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between Lyon and West Ham, with their first-ever clash coming last week, where they played out a 1-1 draw.

Olympique Lyon Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-D.

West Ham United Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W.

Olympique Lyon vs West Ham United Team News

Olympique Lyon

The Ligue 1 outfit will be without Thiago Mendes, Maxence Caqueret, Sinaly Diomande, Mathis Rayan Cherki and Lenny Pintor, who are recuperating from injuries. Meanwhile, Tanguy Ndombele, Houssem Aouar, Antony Lopes picked up knocks over the weekend and are doubtful for this game.

Injured: Thiago Mendes, Maxence Caqueret, Sinaly Diomande, Mathis Rayan Cherki, Lenny Pintor.

Doubtful: Tanguy Ndombele, Houssem Aouar, Antony Lopes.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

West Ham United

Aaron Cresswell will serve his suspension after receiving his marching orders in last week’s first leg. On the injury front, the Hammers will be without Angelo Ogbonna (ACL) and sweating on the fitness of Kurt Zouma.

Injured: Angelo Ogbonna.

Doubtful: Kurt Zouma.

Suspended: Aaron Cresswell.

Unavailable: None.

Olympique Lyon vs West Ham United Predicted XIs

Olympique Lyon (4-2-3-1): Julian Pollersbeck; Malo Gusto, Jerome Boateng, Castello Lukeba, Emerson; Jeff-Reine Adelaide, Romain Faivre; Tete, Lucas Paqueta, Romain Faivre; Moussa Dembele.

West Ham United (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Arthur Masuaku, Issa Diop, Ben Johnson, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio.

Olympique Lyon vs West Ham United Prediction

Lyon have endured an underwhelming domestic campaign this season and will be looking to restore some pride with the Europa League title. Given West Ham’s current away form, Lyon are favorites to come away with a win on Thursday. However, another cagey affair could ensue, with the hosts likely to claim a victory on penalties.

Prediction: Olympique Lyon 1-1 West Ham United (Lyon to win on penalties).

