Olympique Lyonnais vs FCSB Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2025

Olympique Lyonnais will face FCSB at the Groupama Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa League last-16 clash. The home side are in fine form and are closing in on a spot in the quarterfinals of the continental showpiece.

Les Gones picked up a 3-1 win in their first-leg clash in Romania last week, heading into the break a goal up thanks to a Nicolas Tagliafico header before Malick Fofana came off the bench to net a late brace and secure an advantage for the Ligue 1 outfit ahead of the return leg on Thursday.

FCSB have been brilliant in their domestic campaign this season, most recently picking up a 1-0 win over Universitatea Craiova in their final regular season game on Sunday. They, however, have a difficult task ahead of them in Europe this week as they look to overturn their first-leg result.

Roș-albaștrii failed to capitalize on their home advantage last week and must now pull off a major comeback on Thursday if they are to secure their first Europa League quarterfinal appearance since the 2005-06 season.

Olympique Lyonnais vs FCSB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Lyon and FCSB. The hosts are undefeated in all five of those games, picking up four wins and a draw.

Roș-albaștrii have had 20 meetings against French opposition in European action. They have won just five of those games, drawn twice and lost the other 13.

The hosts have had eight competitive meetings against Romanian opposition. They have won six of those games, drawn once and lost the other.

Lyon have conceded nine goals in the Europa League this season. Only Lazio and Olympiacos (6) have shipped fewer.

Olympique Lyonnais vs FCSB Prediction

Les Gones are on a three-game winning streak and have won all but one of their last six matches. They have lost just one of their last 10 home games and are well poised to extend their lead in the tie this week.

FCSB's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They might however have squandered their chances of advancement following their first-leg result and could exit the Europa League this week.

Prediction: Olympique Lyonnais 3-1 FCSB

Olympique Lyonnais vs FCSB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

