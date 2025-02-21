Olympique Lyonnais vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Olympique Lyonnais will host Paris Saint-Germain at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side endured a slow start to 2025, prompting the dismissal of head coach Pierre Sage but have impressed in recent outings under new boss Paulo Fonseca and have now climbed up to sixth in the table with 36 points from 22 matches.

They picked up a clinical 4-1 away win over Montpellier in their last match featuring goals from four different players including the in-form Corentin Tolisso, who scored his fourth goal in as many games.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, are flying at the moment and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win away at Toulouse in their last league outing before thrashing Stade Brestois 7-0 on Wednesday to confirm their spot in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The visitors are 10 points clear at the top of the table and will be looking to continue their brilliant form when they head to Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes this weekend.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 107 meetings between the two teams. Lyon have won 31 of those games while PSG have won 48 times, with their other 28 contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 13-4.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

The Parisiens have the best offensive and defensive records in Ligue 1 this season with 59 goals scored and 20 conceded.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Lyon are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their previous seven games on the trot. They are undefeated in their last eight games at the Groupama Stadium and will head into the weekend clash with confidence.

PSG are on an outstanding seven-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 19 matches in competitive action, a run stretching back to late November. They are the only side in the French top flight this season yet to taste defeat on the road and should have enough to win this one.

Prediction: Olympique Lyonnais 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Olympique Lyonnais vs Paris Saint-Germain Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSG to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

