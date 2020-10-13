'One day, I will reveal the details' — Romelu Lukaku says he will talk about why he picked Manchester United over Chelsea return in 2017

Former Manchester United and Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku says that he will reveal all the details about his failed big-money return to the Blues in 2017.

Lukaku and then-Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata were at the centre of a high-profile transfer saga in 2017 as both the Blues and the Red Devils were on the lookout for a centre-forward. The Belgian was widely expected to rejoin Chelsea who were coached by Antonio Conte at the time, but shocked the football world by opting to join Manchester United instead.

As a consequence, Morata eventually joined Chelsea, and then returned to Spain after a few unsuccessful months at Stamford Bridge.

18 - Romelu Lukaku has been directly involved in 18 goals in his last 10 UEFA Europa League matches (14 goals & 4 assists). The Belgian striker has scored in a record 10 successive games in the competition. Streak. pic.twitter.com/oFn0lybiXI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2020

Speaking on the transfer saga of the 2017 summer, Lukaku explained;

"One day, when my book is finished, I will reveal all the details. Many things happen in football, but it is important that the next generation have full control of their own destiny. The whole picture must be corrected."

Romelu Lukaku lashes out at critics after Manchester United exit

Lukaku has been in fine form for Inter Milan

Despite a relatively successful spell at Manchester United in terms of his goalscoring record — with 42 strikes in 96 games — Romelu Lukaku endured a frustrating spell due to other issues. He faced an immense amount of criticism during his time as a Red Devil over his physique, work ethic, and other aspects.

Lukaku, who remains Manchester United's most expensive attacker in their history, lashed out at his detractors after a successful year at Inter. Reflecting upon his Manchester United spell, the 27-year-old expressed to The Times,

"A year ago, when I was in England, it was "lazy, I didn't run, I didn't do this and that. Here, they call me the hardest worker in the room. If you look at me playing here and there, I mean, there are improvements, but the [same] Rom is still there. If you look at me now you see a different outcome, you see the full person, you see the full potential. You see what I could have been doing in England."

13 - Romelu #Lukaku is the 1st player to score 13 goals on the road in his first season in Serie A’s history. Unbelievable.#RomaInter #SerieA pic.twitter.com/UdGctq3muI — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 19, 2020

Since his club-record move to Inter, Lukaku has managed to score an impressive 37 goals in 54 games for the Nerazzurri. He continued,

"They will call me slow, and I'm like, "Slow? Me, slow? I cannot keep up with the fast pace game of Man U?" There were too many little things where I thought, "This is not right"."

The Belgian went on to explain,

"If you call me slow I would not score a goal like I scored the second against Shakhtar Donetsk in the [Europa League] semi-final. If I was slow, I would not have got the penalty like I did against Sevilla in the final. That's two years after. Are you going to say me at 27 is faster than I was at 25? That's what I'm trying to say. It's just little things. I was like, "You know what? Eff this. I'm out"."

The ex-Manchester United man began the 2020/21 campaign in fine form as well, scoring three as many Serie A appearances so far.

