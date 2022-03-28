"One gets old and I think that’s normal" - Argentina manager Scaloni urges fans to enjoy Lionel Messi after PSG star's cryptic comments on future 

Lionel Messi hinted earlier this week that he may be retiring from international football after saying he has 'to rethink a lot of things' when the World Cup in Qatar is over.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has urged Argentinian football fans to enjoy the 34-year-old whilst they can and to stop worrying about the possibility of retirement just yet.

“We have to enjoy him now, not think about the future and what is going to happen,

Scaloni stated when speaking to reporters ahead of Argentina's clash against Ecuador on Wednesday.

“Sometimes, because that’s life, one gets old and I think that’s normal.

But why not think about the spectacular here and now? Why not enjoy him now? It’s useless thinking about what is going to happen after the World Cup.”

Messi led a lap of honor for Argentina on Friday as they beat Venezuela 3-0 at the Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, which could have been the left-footed magician's last game on home soil.

Argentina hadn't won an international trophy for 28 years. However, Scaloni managed to change that as he dragged his side to victory in 2021's Copa America in Brazil. This broke the long drought, earning Lionel Messi his first ever international trophy.

Where has it gone wrong for Lionel Messi this season?

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

The Argentine joined Paris Saint Germain on a free this summer in one of the shock transfers of the window.

The record goalscorer for his country is yet to showcase his goalscoring capabilities in the French league as he has only scored two goals for the league leaders in 18 appearances.

Fans of the French side have started to turn sour towards the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, which sounds crazy, but it wouldn't be the first time they've booed one of their star players.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and recently Gianluigi Donnarumma have all fallen victim to these jeers and whistles which ring out around the Parc Des Princes.

Former Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, as well as other footballing icons have blasted PSG fans for doing so.

For sure Messi hasn't been at his best this season, but he is still the front man for assists in Ligue 1.

Just having the name 'Messi' on your side is certainly going to strike fear into your opponents and already give you an advantage.

Although it is unclear whether the wizard will stay at PSG for much longer, there is short time left for him regardless.

So enjoy it.

