Premier League 2018-19: One player from a rival team that would make each top 6 side nearly unbeatable

Have you ever played Manager Mode on FIFA and fixed your favourite club's real-life weaknesses with a click of a button? Only if the actual transfer market was this easy to manoeuvre and get around, life would be so much easier.

But there's no rule that says we can't hypothetically live this fantasy transfer world. Confused? Let's try to break it down then.

What we're going to do is analyse which player from the Premier League's 'Big 6' could potentially solve another rival's problems. But before we get going to the list, let's make one thing clear: only players from Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United will be taken into consideration, and no player from another league or from outside these six clubs is eligible to be part of this little Fantasy.

To make things a little more interesting, we're going to try to "transfer" players to direct rivals. And finally, this is a hypothetical exercise so let's not take it too seriously.

Without further ado, let's get straight into it!

#1 Manchester City - Paul Pogba

It's not that Manchester City necessarily need a player to improve their team. But boy oh boy wouldn't Pep Guardiola make the Frenchman tick.

Paul Pogba at his best could really elevate City's Game

Manchester City do have a brilliant midfield at their disposal with the likes of David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho forming the core. Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Fabian Delph and Phil Foden have proved to be able backups, but if this hypothetical transfer does take place, you would back Pogba to be a long-term replacement for David Silva.

An attack with Paul Pogba and Kevin De Bruyne right behind them could send shivers down any team's spine. Furthermore, you have to back Guardiola to take a talented Pogba and make him a decidedly world-class player.

