×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Premier League 2018-19: One player from a rival team that would make each top 6 side nearly unbeatable

Nikhil Bhanu
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
60   //    02 Dec 2018, 10:32 IST

Have you ever played Manager Mode on FIFA and fixed your favourite club's real-life weaknesses with a click of a button? Only if the actual transfer market was this easy to manoeuvre and get around, life would be so much easier.

But there's no rule that says we can't hypothetically live this fantasy transfer world. Confused? Let's try to break it down then.

What we're going to do is analyse which player from the Premier League's 'Big 6' could potentially solve another rival's problems. But before we get going to the list, let's make one thing clear: only players from Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United will be taken into consideration, and no player from another league or from outside these six clubs is eligible to be part of this little Fantasy.

To make things a little more interesting, we're going to try to "transfer" players to direct rivals. And finally, this is a hypothetical exercise so let's not take it too seriously.

Without further ado, let's get straight into it!

#1 Manchester City - Paul Pogba

It's not that Manchester City necessarily need a player to improve their team. But boy oh boy wouldn't Pep Guardiola make the Frenchman tick.

Paul Pogba at his best could really elevate City's Game
Paul Pogba at his best could really elevate City's Game

Manchester City do have a brilliant midfield at their disposal with the likes of David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho forming the core. Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Fabian Delph and Phil Foden have proved to be able backups, but if this hypothetical transfer does take place, you would back Pogba to be a long-term replacement for David Silva.

An attack with Paul Pogba and Kevin De Bruyne right behind them could send shivers down any team's spine. Furthermore, you have to back Guardiola to take a talented Pogba and make him a decidedly world-class player.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Eden Hazard Virgil van Dijk
Nikhil Bhanu
CONTRIBUTOR
Journalism Student, Sports Enthusiast and Avid Chelsea Fan
Premier League 2018-19: The Big 6 clubs and their best...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Premier League Teams This Season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Key battles that could decide...
RELATED STORY
Analysing the Weaknesses of the Premier league's Big Six
RELATED STORY
4 Premier League stars who have played under both Pep...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Mourinho's United and the problem...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City are in uncharted...
RELATED STORY
5 highest paid players in Premier League: Man Utd...
RELATED STORY
Why is the Premier League better than other top European...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 last-minute goals in the Premier League 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us