"One step away" - Nicolo Schira says Roma manager Jose Mourinho is closing in on signing PSG star

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is edging closer to joining AS Roma on an initial loan deal, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Wijnaldum put an end to his five-year association with Liverpool and joined PSG on a free transfer last summer. He put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Parisians with the hope of emulating his success with the Reds.

However, the move has not gone according to plan for the Netherlands international. He made 28 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants last term, but struggled to cement his place in the starting XI.

PSG have added to Wijnaldum's woes by signing Vitinha from FC Porto this summer. The 31-year-old has thus been heavily linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes ahead of the new season, with Roma in talks to sign him.

Jose Mourinho's side have made significant progress in their attempts to sign Wijnaldum as he is 'one step away' from moving to Rome, according to Schira. The Italian journalist revealed that the Giallorossi are on course to sign the Dutchman on loan with an option to buy.

Roma will be obligated to make Wijnaldum's loan move permanent if they secure UEFA Champions League qualification next season, as per the report. Schira also claimed that the two clubs are looking to iron out the finer details of the transfer. He wrote on Twitter:

"Gini Wijnaldum is one step away to AS Roma from PSG on loan with option to buy, which will become an obligation if Roma will be in UCL 2023-24. Last details [being discussed] between Roma and Paris on the payment of the salary."

It remains to be seen how much money Roma will have to pay PSG to sign Wijnaldum on a permanent deal.

PSG's Wijnaldum could be Roma's fifth signing of the summer

Mourinho is preparing for his second season in charge of Italian club Roma. He is keen to make major additions to his squad as he looks to lead the Giallorossi to glory.

Roma have added four players to their ranks during the ongoing transfer window so far. They have signed Zeki Celik from Lille for €7 million, while Paulo Dybala, Nemanja Matic and Mile Svilar have been roped in on free transfers.

Wijnaldum could now become Roma's fifth signing of the summer. Mourinho's side are also working on a deal to sign Italy international Andrea Belotti on a free transfer, while Manchester United's Eric Bailly is also a reported target.

