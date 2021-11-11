One step forward, two steps backward: Why Manchester United are doomed under Solskjaer

It’s amply apparent Manchester United are no longer the elite club they used to be. It’s not just about the drastic drop in performances on the pitch, but the boardroom has also taken a massive hit.

The likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United are beginning to show more spunk and ambition than the Red Devils’ hierarchy. That only shows how low standards have sunk at Old Trafford. Despite boasting one of the most expensive squads in England, Manchester United are sitting in sixth position in the Premier League.

As if that was not bad enough, the team has been playing its worst football in years. This is all shades of Jose Mourinho’s final days at the club. The worst part is that this time the club has no intention of making a managerial change.

Squawka Football @Squawka Man Utd have lost eight home games across all competitions in a single year for the first time since 1989:



◎ 0-2 vs Man City

◎ 1-2 vs Sheffield Utd

◎ 1-2 vs Leicester

◎ 2-4 vs Liverpool

◎ 0-1 vs West Ham

◎ 0-1 vs Aston Villa

◎ 0-5 vs Liverpool

◎ 0-2 vs Man City



Reds fast gravitating towards mediocrity

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started his tenure as Manchester United manager with a lot of promise, but things have quickly gone south. Three wins in their last ten matches across competitions is not what fans expected when the club spent millions to sign Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

There has been no improvement in the team’s performances, and you don’t need a magician to tell you that there is a tactical deficit at play. Solskjaer and his team of inexperienced backroom staff, many of whom are still learning on the job, have succeeded in creating an environment of mediocrity around the club.

No manager with such a squad of talent and depth should be playing catch-up in any league. This is a squad that should be challenging on all fronts, but that is unlikely to happen under the Norwegian.

The team continues to make the same mistakes week after week. Solskjaer’s continued stay is only a sign of a club that is fast gravitating towards mediocrity.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season:



🟩 5-1 vs. Leeds United

🟩 4-1 vs. Newcastle United

🟥 1-0 vs. Aston Villa

🟧 1-1 vs. Everton

🟥 5-0 vs. Liverpool

🟥 2-0 vs. Man City



Manchester United are doomed under Solskjaer

So far, many of Manchester United’s legends have been reluctant to call out Solskjaer for his incompetence and tactical ineptitude. But someone had to say it as it is. Thank God Rio Ferdinand was man enough to spill the truth on his Vibe with Five podcast this week.

"I was always deep down a bit skeptical. Could he take us on to be champions? I wasn't sure, I wasn't fully convinced -- I hoped he would be able to do that,” the former centre-back said, as quoted by SuperSport.

"But the showing with the squad that he accumulated, to the beginning of this season –- and what I've seen this season -- I just feel it might be about time now for the baton to be handed over to somebody else who can take us on now. And I think Ole would leave now with his head held high because from when he came into where he got us to the beginning of the seaso,n I think it's positive."

Everything that has happened to Manchester United this season shows that the club is doomed under Solskjaer. They could only sink further if he continues to stay in charge. It remains to be seen how long he stays on at the helm at Old Trafford.

