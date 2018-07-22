Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
One World Cup star that every Premier League Top 5 team should Sign

Abhyudaya Tyagi
ANALYST
Feature
2.28K   //    22 Jul 2018, 21:30 IST

Now that the World Cup is over, football fans this summer can return to the insane yet entertaining activity of transfer speculation. Over the next few months, there will be loads of rumors linking players to clubs, most of which won’t materialize.

There is one aspect of this transfer window that makes it more special than others over the past four years. This is the fact that comes during a World Cup year when performances by players during a tournament can help them command monstrous fees.

Often such transfers are a failure: Denilson, El Hadji Diouf or Kleberson all failed to live up to their World Cup performances. Yet on other occasions, such signings can be successful such as Mesut Ozil, Sami Khedira and Keylor Navas (Real Madrid seem to be particularly good at making post World Cup signings).

So what are some excellent fits for World Cup stars in the Premier League top five? In fact, I tried to avoid obvious choices with teams and players that have been commonly linked. 

FIFA WC 2018 Manchester City Manchester United Mario Mandzukic Kieran Trippier FIFA World Cup Squads Football Transfer News
