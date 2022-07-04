"Only Messi technically better than him" - Don Hutchison makes brilliant claim about 30-year-old superstar and says he 'would not fit into Liverpool's system'

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar is only second to club team-mate Lionel Messi in terms of technical ability.

The 30-year-old, who joined PSG from Barcelona in a record-breaking €222 million deal in 2017, has been tipped to depart the Ligue 1 club this summer, as per Mirror.

With new head coach Christophe Galtier and new sporting director Luis Campos rebuilding the team in the ongoing transfer window, Neymar is expected to be sold, with Chelsea being tipped to sign him, as per ESPN.

Bet9ja @Bet9jaOfficial Neymar’s departure from PSG this summer is now very likely. A loan option is on the table that would see a club take on all, or at least part of, his €35M wages. Thiago Silva is trying to convince him to move to London.



Via: (le_Parisien/Transferzone00) Neymar’s departure from PSG this summer is now very likely. A loan option is on the table that would see a club take on all, or at least part of, his €35M wages. Thiago Silva is trying to convince him to move to London.Via: (le_Parisien/Transferzone00) https://t.co/SUFx5mbDZL

Neymar, who registered 181 goal contributions in 186 matches for Barcelona, has failed to deliver the Champions League to PSG after moving to Paris in a blockbuster move.

The Brazilian seemingly wanted to escape the shadow of the Argentine ace five years ago, but has now found himself back to square one with La Pulga now in the same club.

Speaking to ESPN, Hutchison opened up on the transfer saga involving the Brazil international. He said:

"No, I don't think [Neymar gets unwanted flak]. I think he must put his head on the pillow every night and think 'why on earth did I make that move when I was flying at Barcelona, with Messi and [Luis] Suarez, to go to PSG?' No disrespect to PSG. I read all the headlines back in the day. He wanted to be out of Messi's shadow and win a Ballon d'Or. But it never felt like the right move."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Neymar wishing Lionel Messi happy birthday on Instagram. Neymar wishing Lionel Messi happy birthday on Instagram. https://t.co/JA8e0jAsNk

He continued:

"He was flying, at his peak and he was nearly untouchable. Then he made the move. He has had some horrendous ankle operations and long-term injuries he has struggled to come back from. He likes a bit of lifestyle away."

Speaking about Neymar's potential suitors, he added:

"He is a talent. In his pomp, there was only Messi technically better than him. He was that good. You look at the top four teams outside of England, no one can afford him. Then there are teams like Liverpool, who don't really want him because he wouldn't fit into their system."

Lionel Messi hopes Neymar stays at PSG: Reports

According to La Nacion (via Le10Sport), seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi is keen to continue playing alongside his friend and fellow forward Neymar at PSG.

The 35-year-old reportedly wants to extend the two players' reunion in Paris, but it's unknown whether his opinion will tilt the scales.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far