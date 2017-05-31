An open letter to Antonio Conte from a Chelsea fan

Antonio Conte has worked wonders for Chelsea this season.

by Parth Athale Open Letter 31 May 2017, 20:19 IST

Conte’s tactical masterclass helped Chelsea to the PL title this season

Dear Antonio Conte,

This time last year, us Chelsea fans were deflated. We had sunk into the oblivion that is the mid-table finish. The league table, fellow football fans and the internet was not kind to us. We had to endure the ridicule which sadly enough, our performances on the pitch merited.

But your appointment bore the promise of a fresh start. Your Italy side impressed at the Euros and Stamford Bridge was excited about your arrival. The season started quite well but then it started to fall apart. The Arsenal game is identified as a turning point, and rightly so, however, the Watford game is overlooked.

We were trailing for most of the game at Vicarage Road and any kind of attacking incentive was lacking. The game was following a script like so many from last season.

‘Not again’, is the thought which began to creep into our minds. But you made some changes, motivated the players and we came away with a late 2-1 win. That day the formation and tactics were not the best, but the grit and winning mentality are what carried us to the win.

Then you nailed the formation and tactics as well. You revived Victor Moses’s Chelsea career and enabled him to carve out a niche for himself in a right wing-back role. The two deadline day signings fit perfectly into the new system; David Luiz as the sweeper and Marcos Alonso at left wing-back.

You made sure that N’Golo Kante carried on his superb form from last year. Eden Hazard was given the freedom to torment defenders, and you immaculately managed the beast that is Diego Costa.

Your tactical mastery particularly paid off in certain games. The 1-0 home win against West Brom was solely due to key substitutions and a change in formation. Introducing Hazard and Costa against Tottenham in the Cup semi-final turned it around in our favour.

When Spurs turned the heat on us in the latter months, you were calm and the players mirrored your mentality and carried us to the title.

The performances on the pitch were brilliant, but your management of the players off the field deserves similar praise. You condemned Cesc Fabregas, a world-class player in his own right to the bench.

But your attitude motivated him to work hard in training and fight for his spot. He duly delivered in key moments for us, in games against Sunderland, Swansea, Southampton and Middlesbrough.

You managed Diego Costa, a particularly volatile personality in an effective manner. By dropping him against Leicester and keeping mum with the press, you handled the situation internally and convinced him to stay at least for this season.

Taking over a squad of beleaguered players short of confidence, you infused the squad with a belief and a winning mentality.

After the Southampton game in April, you said,"I must be pleased because I have a squad of great men and great players.” This showed that you believed in the players and the team spirit in the dressing room was really good.

John Terry, our captain, leader and legend will depart after this season. But the affection he displayed in his farewell speech towards you speaks about the bond you formed with him and the squad in just one season.

To be blatantly truthful, we adored Jose Mourinho and wondered if anyone could reach his level in our minds. But you have reached it, and in just one season.

Blues’ supporters have taken to you immediately due to your persona. The passion which you display on the touchline emanates to the rest of the team and the fans alike. We just love to see you live the game and it multiplies our passion in the stadium and in front of TV sets.

For many years, other teams in the league envied our success and subsequently, that envy turned to hatred. Even if the trophies keep coming, one still yearns to be likeable. Your personality has melted some of the ice in other fans’ minds. Having a humble person like N’Golo Kante, obviously, helps in that aspect.

Everyone knew about your success in Turin and wondered if you would be able to emulate it in London. Such was your desire to win that you captured the league title for a fourth successive year as a manager. Mr Abramovich will surely offer you the contract you demand to keep you in West London and guarantee a great future for our beloved club.

The loving chants reverberating at Stamford Bridge are echoed across a number of houses across the world, including mine. I am sure all Chelsea fans would like to say to you from the bottom of their hearts, “Thank you”. Thank you so much for all that you have done for this club.

Antonioooo, Antonioooo, Antonio, Antonio, Antonioooo!

Also Read: EPL 2016/17: Top 5 unexpected performers of the season