Opinion: 5 Best Foreign Players in the Premier League

Vaskar Gautam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
709   //    10 Dec 2018, 19:30 IST

One of the most lucrative football league in the world is the EPL
One of the most lucrative football league in the world is the EPL

The English Premier League is the world's richest football league in terms of money, so the teams in this league obviously have the luxury of getting the services of some of the best players in the world and they have been doing so.

Founded in 1992, the Premier League consists of as many as 20 teams in a season who play 38 matches, and in total the league features around 518 players. Out of these 518 players playing in the league right now, 351 are foreigners.

Over the years, the Premier League has been graced with some legendary foreign players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry and many more. At the moment, there are some of the world's best foreign footballers playing in the league.

So let's have a look at the Premier League's 5 best foreign players currently.


#5 Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk has proven to be a human roadblock in the Liverpool defense
Virgil Van Dijk has proven to be a human roadblock in the Liverpool defense

Virgil Van Dijk is a Dutch international player who plays for Liverpool. Van Dijk joined Liverpool in January 2018 from Southampton in a world record transfer fee for a defender at £75 million.

Ever since Van Dijk joined Liverpool, he has looked a class apart in the defense. His confidence while doing his job is fabulous. The Reds never look like they are in danger of conceding a goal whenever the opponent has a set piece because Van Dijk is there heading the crosses away.

Van Dijk has been a giant human roadblock in the Premier League this season. He wins an average of 4 aerial duels per game. His passing game is also of top notch with a staggering 90.3% of pass success.

Virgil is considered at the moment the best centre-back playing in England. Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has said about him, "He's a commanding centre-back, a commanding presence, he talks and organises. Liverpool hasn't had that since Carragher left."

An expensive buy for the club but definitely proving to be worthy of every penny, Virgil Van Dijk is without a doubt one of the best foreign players playing in the Premier League currently.

