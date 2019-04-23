Opinion: 5 Chelsea players who are costing Chelsea a lot in the race for top four

Maurizio Sarri has made some questionable choices this season with Chelsea FC.

Chelsea seem to have struggled again in maintaining consistencies after some impressive runs in early April. The Blues recorded 3 consecutive-clean sheets (all win) before got hammered by Liverpool in the Premier League.

Liverpool dominated them from possession to the number of shoots and, Eden Hazard seemed to be the only Chelsea player who wanted to win the match. The London side are now slipping again on the top 4 race after they failed to secure a win against Burnley.

Chelsea have recorded 3 embarrassing loses without scoring with further 2 draws in their last 10 Premier League matches. Here we will take a look at 5 players who have recently flopped and could ultimately cost Maurizio Sarri the golden chance to secure the Champions League spot.

#5 N'golo Kante

Kante hasn't registered more than one goal since early February.

Kante was surely the best player for Chelsea's midfield when he played as a defensive midfielder under Conte last season. However, Sarri has stripped the Frenchman of his preferred position following the arrival of Jorginho.

Sarri should has realized that using Kante in his unnatural position would bear a huge risk. His productivity might have improved significantly in his new role but, he has just registered a single goal with no assist since early February and, his goal drought has costed the Blues dearly in the tight top 4 race.

He has not contributed a lot defensively compared to last season due to his more advanced role. As a box-to-box midfielder, he would become a liability for Chelsea when he cannot contribute much to the team's attacks.

He was one of Chelsea's worst players when the Blues lost against Everton and Manchester City in the league. He also flopped against Wolverhampton and, he was virtually not contributing to Chelsea's defense when the club conceded 2 goals from Burnley. This negative trend will continue if Sarri keeps playing him at his current position.

