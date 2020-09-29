Mikel Arteta’s improved Arsenal side has finally been stopped after a six-game winning run which stretched back to last season.

The Gunners started the 2020/21 season in impressive fashion, winning two games in the Premier League and another in the EFL Cup. However, their perfect start to the season has been halted by Liverpool.

The North Londoners went into Monday’s game looking to make a statement but the defending champions proved to be too good for them to beat. In many ways, this was a David versus Goliath affair.

Liverpool completely dominated the game and were clearly the better side for long periods in the game. The Reds looked assured in possession and never felt threatened throughout the game.

The Arsenal board needs to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market.

Alexandre Lacazette’s opening goal had a stroke of luck to it and it was only a matter of time before Liverpool drew level. When they eventually did, Sadio Mane had the easiest of touches after goalkeeper Bernd Leno parried Mohamed Salah’s shot straight into the path of the Senegalese international.

In the end, the 3-1 loss flattered Arteta’s Arsenal, with the Reds creating chance upon chance throughout the 90 minutes.

It is clear that Arsenal have made progress under Arteta, but if he’s not backed in the transfer market, things could unravel very quickly. Monday’s game showed the gulf in class between the Gunners and the other top sides.

The gulf in class between Arsenal and Liverpool was conspicuous on Monday.

Arsenal many currently be occupying a top-four spot, but they clearly do not have a better squad than the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and even Tottenham. These are the clubs that the Gunners will be battling with for the Champions League places.

The only players that have been signed so far are Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos (on loan from Real Madrid).

However, Arsenal still needs to augment their squad with at least two more top players to be able to compete. They are not yet a title-winning side, but the signings of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar will definitely make them serious contenders for a top-four finish and the Europa League.

Until Arteta is backed in the transfer market, though, Arsenal fans cannot expect too much from this team, which is obviously miles behind the other teams in the top flight in England.