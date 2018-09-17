Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo sends alarm bells across Europe just before the UCL begins

Let the story begin. Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the first of many to come for Juventus v US Sassuolo in Serie A

Waving tongues and the disappointing first half...

Sassuolo visited Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening with a lot of determination in their armory. When the first half of the game begun at the Allianz Stadium, all eyes were on you know who, Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo had failed to get off the mark in the previous three Serie A games. Critics were already waving their tongues to mark him on his decline.

Sassuolo started the game brilliantly matching shoulder to shoulder with Juventus at every move. The visitors looked threatening on the counter. However, the superstar signing of the Bianconeri got his first opportunity in the 6th minute when his shot from the center of the box was blocked.

Minutes later he overran to get a header in the correct direction. After that, he went missing in the first half as he was disconnected from the Juve midfield by energised Sassuolo playmakers. The game changed when the second half began.

The arrival of the Lady Luck and record...

Ronaldo smiling after the shower of lady luck v US Sassuolo in Serie A

Just after 5 minutes, luck came helping for CR7 when he found himself at the right place at the right moment to tap in for his first goal in Juventus colors. The trademark CR7 celebration erupted, sending a sense of relief across the stadium. It was his 28th attempt in the Serie A.

Shortly after the hour mark, Juve counter at a fast pace with Emre Can spearheading the charge. He found on rushing Cristiano on the left in acres of space. Ronaldo took a neat first touch before striking a low shot with his left foot past Andrea Consigli. The brace was enough to see off Sassuolo and to keep the perfect start to the 2018-19 campaign intact for the Bianconeri.

With his effort, Cristiano Ronaldo now has joined an elite list of players. He is the 5th player to score more than 400 league goals.

Hello, Valencia! Hello, Europe!

Ronaldo celebrates after his first goal for Juventus v US Sassuolo in Serie A

The GOAT has primed himself up just at the right time before the beginning of his own competition, the UEFA Champions League. With the brace, he has sent an alarming signal across Europe. Juventus is not a weak team even without Ronaldo. But they have failed to win the Champions League for the last 22 years.

Now with the superstar by their side, Juventus is definitely going to be the favorites to win the trophy in the current campaign. After today's performance, one could predict that Cristiano Ronaldo and Douglas Costa could be the deadliest combination of the 2018/19 campaign in the Serie A as well as in the Champions League.

When Ronaldo comes in form, it just takes away the sleep of the defenders. Although Ronaldo has scored against Sassuolo, yet it is Jose Gaya and co. that must not be the happiest lot tonight as they are on the wake of a thunderstorm forecast on Wednesday.

Juventus visits Mestalla Stadium to face the La Liga outfit Valencia for their opener in the UCL in group H. Manchester United from the Premier League and the Young Boys from Switzerland are the other two teams in their group.

Manchester defense is leaking goals at will and would be the most worried security guards in the group. Young Boys have nothing to lose to spring some surprises.