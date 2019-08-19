Opinion: How Joao Cancelo's arrival could be crucial to Manchester City's ambitions of securing the quadruple

Joao Cancelo.

Manchester City acquired the services of Joao Cancelo this summer by signing him for a hefty sum of £60m. The Portuguese sensation became the most expensive full-back of all time by signing for the Cityzens from Juventus. Cancelo was instrumental in Juventus's Serie A triumph in the 2018-19 season, something which encouraged Pep Guardiola in signing the Portuguese full-back. Manchester City now possesses two world-class right-backs as Joao Cancelo joins Kyle Walker in the department.

Elusive target

Pep Guardiola.

It's no secret that Manchester City were chasing the quadruple last season, but their dreams were battered at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, who prevailed over Pep Guardiola and company in a high-octane clash. In spite of the Champions League heartbreak, the Cityzens still enjoyed a remarkable season as they secured a domestic treble-The Premier League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Pep Guardiola has been striving for Champions League glory ever since he parted ways with Barcelona and the Spaniard craves the majestic trophy more than anything. Manchester City's latest acquisition enhances the depth of the squad as the skilful Portuguese man is well capable of playing in numerous positions, having played in as many as 5 different positions at Juventus in 2018/19 season. Massimiliano Allegri utilized Joao Cancelo's potential brilliantly last term which saw him become one of the most exciting prospects in Europe.

Value addition

City are bound to feature in multiple tournaments and Pep Guardiola will look to compete on all fronts as he looks to make history with the Cityzens. Cancelo's arrival adds a tremendous sense of solidity in the full-back department as his all-around brilliance at the right will tend to give the opposing teams a lot of trouble.

Famous European nights demand special players to step up and Cancelo has proven himself on the big stage. Back in March 2019, Juventus faced the daunting task of overcoming a two-goal deficit at home against a dynamic Atletico Madrid side in the Champions League.

It was then that fans of the game saw Joao Cancelo deliver his best performance in Juventus colors as he played a crucial role in helping Juventus complete a remarkable comeback as they thrashed Atletico Madrid 3-0 to proceed to the last eight of the tournament. His composure at the back was unmatched and he even got his name on the assists chart by feeding one to Cristiano Ronaldo.

One man who is set benefit from Joao Cancelo's arrival is Kyle Walker. The English fullback is one of the best right-backs on the planet and has been stupendous for Manchester City ever since he moved from Tottenham Hotspur. Cancelo's signing brings a healthy sense of competition, something which will help both these players prosper.

Kyle Walker will benefit from the competition.