Only a few teams in the Premier League, including Arsenal, boast a 100% record thus far in the campaign. Despite it being early in the season, almost all the clubs have faced some sort of setback.

The latest was Manchester City, who were handed a 5-2 humiliation at the hands of a ruthless Leicester City side. The Foxes now sit top of the Premier League table having won their opening three games.

Everton are the only other side to have won all three of their games in the English top-flight. However, either Liverpool and Arsenal can join the aforementioned teams at the summit by Monday evening.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been good value so far this season, sweeping aside all their opponents. However, they now face an uphill task at Anfield against the defending champions.

Arsenal are on a six-game winning streak

For the first time in a long while, the Gunners are playing with the type of swagger the Arsenal sides of the 1990's to the early-and mid-2000's boasted. And the good thing is, they do not need to always play well to win.

Arsenal sides in recent years have often struggled when pushed to the limit. Under Arteta, though, they have mastered how to win dirty when it matters.

Arsenal can't stop winning

The Gunners are on a six-game winning streak, stretching back to last season’s ultimate Premier League game against Watford. It is a run that has seen them impressively beat Chelsea in the FA Cup and Liverpool in the Community Shield.

While Arsenal’s opening league game against Fulham was a walk in the park, they showed great desire and fight to snatch a last-minute victory from a resilient West Ham United side last weekend.

Arsenal have already beaten Liverpool this season in the Communities, via penalties

Another win followed against the high-flying Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. Liverpool, though, are a different proposition all together and will test Arteta’s men physically, tactically and mentally.

Despite their six-game winning streak, not many fans or pundits have taken Arsenal’s title ambitions seriously. However, a win against Jurgen Klopp’s men would be a huge statement to their other rivals.

"I’m here to win. I’m here to find ways to do it. If I’m proposing something very different that is exposing our team right now, I don’t think I’m acting in the best favour of the club or the player. The players we have available can change our gameplan. We have to be able to adapt. I think in football now, one way doesn’t work unless you are superior to the opponent all the time.”

Arsenal may be aiming for a top-four finish this season. However, getting one over the league favourites, especially after Man City’s shocking loss on Sunday, could raise confidence and spark an impressive run that could end with achieving a higher finish.