Opinion: Should Chelsea let go of Maurizio Sarri and bring in Frank Lampard?

"The club becomes you. Once you've played for it, you're always welcomed back for the rest of your life, so you become Chelsea and it becomes you" - Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard. A name that brings back the fondest of memories for every Chelsea fan. A name that represents the meaning of being a Blue. A name that is associated with an era. The Frank Lampard Era.

So, the transfer window opened recently and presented us with the wildest of rumors. One of the hottest stories was of how Chelsea are about to hire Frank Lampard, in turn, letting Maurizio Sarri go to Turin.

Some players, including Jorginho and David Luiz, reaffirmed their trust in Sarri and brushed off the rumors. Sarri has continuously stated his desire to stay in England. However, this story has refused to cool down and has divided the fanbase.

So, with the fanbase refusing to settle on either side of the spectrum, is it time for Lampard’s arrival?

Frank Lampard has been the manager of Derby County this past season. While he lost the playoff final last night, it would be an understatement to say that Lampard has done an astronomical job with the limited resources he has been given.

Frank Lampard just started management last year. When he decided to become a manager, it was obvious Lampard would be at the helm at Stamford Bridge one day.

Maurizio Sarri also joined Chelsea last year. Sarri, as well as Lampard, have had a pretty inconsistent season. Lampard has seen too many dips in form, while Sarri has seen his initial impact fade as the season progressed. Now, while Maurizio Sarri hasn’t taken the league by storm as promised, it is fair to say that he has delivered for Chelsea albeit in stuttering fashion.

The Italian Gaffer

Chelsea fans and the Chelsea board had two requirements at the beginning of the season.

1. Sarri had to get Chelsea back into the Champions League.

2. Chelsea had to go deep into the Europa League and perhaps win it.

Chelsea has qualified for the Champions League already and is in Baku to play for the Europa League trophy.

Chelsea, as a club, has longed for continuity and longevity. For once, we have the chance to do this right and give our manager some time to implement his ideas and instill his “way of football” in our players.

We have fired way too many managers, and yes, some of them have been justified. But to remove Sarri at this moment of time when his team is right behind him and every player is enjoying his football would be very unjust and would really damage the long term vision of the club.

However, the arrival at Stamford bridge is inevitable for Lampard.

Lampard will happen one day.

But it can wait.