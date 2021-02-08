Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Orlando Pirates take on Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. Orlando Pirates have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Cape Town City are currently in sixth place in the South African Premier Division and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Baroka last weekend and will look to pull off an upset this weekend.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, find themselves only two points ahead of Cape Town City and cannot afford to lose this game. The Buccaneers suffered a 2-0 defeat to Golden Arrows in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways this week.

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games apiece out of a total of 21 matches played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Both teams had their fair share of defensive lapses of the day and will want to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-W-D-W-D

Cape Town City form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-W-L-D

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Team News

Frank Mhango is an important player for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Bongani Sam is currently injured and has been sidelined this week. Frank Mhango and Thembinkonsi Lorch have returned to the squad and are likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Bongani Sam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Audrey Ngoma is currently injured. Image Source: Sowetan Live

Cape Town City

Audrey Ngoma returned from his loan spell at the start of the season but is injured and will not play a part in this game. Edmilson Dove is also nursing a knee injury and cannot feature against Kaizer Chiefs.

Injured: Audrey Ngoma, Edmilson Dove

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Frank Mhango; Thembinkosi Lorch

Cape Town City Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Peter Leeuwenburgh; Terrence Mashego, Abbubaker Mobara, Taariq Fielies, Thamsanqa Mkhize; Thato Mokeke; Amethyst Bradley Ralani, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Thabo Nodada, Fagrie Lakay; Prince Opoku Agyemang

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Prediction

Orlando Pirates are yet to hit their peak this season and need to make a statement going into this fixture. The Buccaneers have been uninspiring in recent weeks and will need to step up to the plate this month.

Cape Town City have been impressive this season and will back themselves to take all three points away from this game. Both teams are in similar form at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-1 Cape Town City

