Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Division is back in action this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Cape Town City in an important clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have endured their fair share of issues this season and will want to win this game.

Cape Town City are currently in fifth place in the South African Premier Division and will look to break into the top four with a victory in this game. The home side was held to a 2-2 draw by TTM earlier this week and will want to bounce back in this game.

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a miserable season so far and currently find themselves in 10th place in the league standings. The Glamour Boys did edge AmaZulu to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and need to turn their season around this month.

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have an excellent record against Cape Town City in league fixtures and have won six games out of a total of 10 matches played between the two sides. Cape Town City have managed three victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous game between the two sides took place over a year ago and ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Kaizer Chiefs. Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro scored on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Cape Town City form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-W-W-D

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-D-L-D

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Cape Town City

Audrey Ngoma returned from his loan spell at the start of the season but is injured and will not play a part in this game. Edmilson Dove is also nursing a knee injury and cannot feature against Kaizer Chiefs.

Injured: Audrey Ngoma, Edmilson Dove

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that Reeve Frosler and Kearyn Baccus will be unavailable for this game.

Injured: Kearyn Baccus, Dumsani Zuma, Reeve Frosler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Cape Town City Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Peter Leeuwenburgh; Terrence Mashego, Abbubaker Mobara, Taariq Fielies, Thamsanqa Mkhize; Thato Mokeke; Amethyst Bradley Ralani, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Thabo Nodada, Fagrie Lakay; Prince Opoku Agyemang

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Bongani Khumalo, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Kgotso Moleko; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu, Lebogang Manyama; Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have been disappointing this season and will hope that their victory against AmaZulu can serve as a catalyst to a potential resurgence. The Chiefs have plenty of work to do to improve their standing in the league and cannot afford to lose this match.

Cape Town City have exceeded expectations so far this season and will want to pull off an upset in this match. The two teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Cape Town City 2-2 Kaizer Chiefs

