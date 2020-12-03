Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the South African Premier Soccer League returns to the fold this weekend with an intriguing set of games as Cape Town City host Orlando Pirates at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have enjoyed positive seasons so far and will want to win this game.

Cape Town City are currently in sixth place in the South African Premier Division and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The home side was held to a 1-1 draw by AmaZulu in its previous game and will have to take it up a notch this weekend.

Orlando Pirates are one of five unbeaten teams in the league at the moment and are in third place in the South African Premier Soccer League standings. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Baroka last week and will settle for nothing less than a victory in this fixture.

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games apiece out of a total of 20 matches played between the two teams since the turn of the century.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in the MTN8 quarterfinals and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Orlando Pirates. Cape Town City were ineffective in the final third on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Cape Town City form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-L-W-D

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-W-D-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Sevilla vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Audrey Ngoma is currently injured. Image Source: Sowetan Live

Cape Town City

Audrey Ngoma returned from his loan spell at the start of the season but is injured and will not play a part in this game. Edmilson Dove is also nursing a knee injury and cannot feature against Orlando Pirates.

Injured: Audrey Ngoma, Edmilson Dove

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Frank Mhango is back for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Bongani Sam is currently injured and has been sidelined this week. Frank Mhango has returned to the squad and is likely to feature in this game. The Bucs will also have to do without in-form winger Thembinkosi Lorch against Cape Town City.

Advertisement

Injured: Bongani Sam, Thembinkosi Lorch

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Cape Town City Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Peter Leeuwenburgh; Terrence Mashego, Abbubaker Mobara, Taariq Fielies, Thamsanqa Mkhize; Thato Mokeke; Amethyst Bradley Ralani, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Thabo Nodada, Fagrie Lakay; Prince Opoku Agyemang

Coach Jan on Taariq Fielies:



“Everyone talks about how he’s a great tackler, but people seem to forget what a fantastic footballer he is. Very skillful and for me he is the perfect ball playing defender.”#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/2uR9Y6vgxO — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 3, 2020

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Frank Mhango; Zakhele Lerato Lepasa

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Cape Town City do not have a good recent record against Orlando Pirates and will want to finish the game on a high this weekend. The home side has improved over the past few months and has a point to prove in this game.

Orlando Pirates have won only two of their last five games and will want to take it up a notch in the league. Both clubs have excellent players at their disposal and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Cape Town City 1-1 Orlando Pirates

Advertisement

Also Read: Cadiz vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21