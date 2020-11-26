Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back with another set of fixtures this weekend as Baroka FC take on an in-form Orlando Pirates outfit at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. The Buccaneers have been excellent this season and will want to maintain their unbeaten streak this weekend.

Baroka FC have also enjoyed a largely positive season so far and are currently in fourth place in the South African Premier Division. The away side slumped to a disappointing 1-0 loss last week and will want to bounce back in this game.

Orlando Pirates have managed eight points from their four fixtures so far and are currently above Baroka FC in the table. The Bucs have managed two victories on the trot and will want to build on their good start to the season on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have a mediocre record against Baroka FC and have won two games out of a total of eight matches played between the two sides. Baroka FC have never managed a victory against the Pirates and will want to register their first win this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two teams last year ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Both teams made their fair share of mistakes on the day and will want to do a better job on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-D-D

Baroka FC form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC Team News

Frank Mhango is back for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Bongani Sam is currently injured and has been sidelined this week. Frank Mhango has returned to the squad and is likely to feature in this game. The Bucs will also have to do without in-form winger Thembinkosi Lorch against Baroka FC.

Injured: Bongani Sam, Thembinkosi Lorch

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dylan Kerr is currently suspended. Image Source: Goal

Advertisement

Baroka FC

Baroka FC head coach Dylan Kerr was suspended earlier this month and will not feature in this game. The away side has a fully-fit squad going into this game and will want to field its best eleven in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Frank Mhango; Zakhele Lerato Lepasa

Baroka FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masuluke Oscarine; Cheslyn Jampies, Vusi Sibiya, Phelelani Mfanafuthi Shozi, Bonginkosi Makume; Ananias Gebhardt, Goodman Mosele, Nhlanhla Mgaga, Thamsanqa Tshiamo Masiya; Jemondre Dickens, Evidence Makgopa

Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC Prediction

Orlando Pirates have one of the best squads in South Africa at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game. The Buccaneers are unbeaten in the league and will view this game as an opportunity to further their clout this season.

Baroka FC face a massive test this week and will need all the resources at their disposal to win this game. Orlando Pirates are the better side on paper and are likely to win this game.

Advertisement

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-1 Baroka FC

Also Read: Everton vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21