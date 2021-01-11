AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another fixture this week as Kaizer Chiefs take on AmaZulu at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to step up to the plate this week.

AmaZulu are currently in ninth place in the league standings and have been fairly inconsistent over the past few weeks. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic over the weekend and will want to bounce back in this game.

Kaizer Chiefs have endured one of the worst seasons in their recent history and find themselves dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. The Chiefs have managed only one league victory this season and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have an excellent record against AmaZulu and have managed to win 14 games out of a total of 19 matches played between the two sides. AmaZulu have troubled Kaizer Chiefs in the recent past and can pull off a victory this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams last year ended in a hard-fought 1-0 victory for AmaZulu. Kaizer Chiefs have endured a shocking slump over the past year and need to step up to the plate in this game.

AmaZulu form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-L-D-D

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-L-D-L

AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

AmaZulu need to win this game. Image Source: Futball Surgery

AmaZulu

Bonginkosi Ntuli and Sphesihle Maduna are currently recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this game. AmaZulu are unlikely to make drastic changes to their line-up for this match.

Injured: Bonginkosi Ntuli, Sphesihle Maduna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that Reeve Frosler and Kearyn Baccus will be unavailable for this game.

Injured: Kearyn Baccus, Dumsani Zuma, Reeve Frosler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

AmaZulu Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mbatha; Tsepo Masilela, Limbikani Mzava, Mbongeni Gumede, Thembela Sikhakhane; Siyethemba Sithebe, Butholezwe Ncube, Xolani Mlambo; Augustine Mulenga, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Luvuyo Memela

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Bongani Khumalo, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Kgotso Moleko; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu, Lebogang Manyama; Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro

AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have been one of the most disappointing teams in the South African Premier Division this season and need to turn their season around. The Chiefs are only a point above the relegation zone at the moment and cannot afford to slip up this month.

AmaZulu will be looking to make inroads into the top six over the next few weeks and will be optimistic ahead of this fixture. Kaizer Chiefs are in desperate need of a positive result, however, and will likely bring their best selves to this game.

Prediction: AmaZulu 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs

