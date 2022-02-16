Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Orlando Pirates take on Golden Arrows on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Golden Arrows are in 10th place in the South African Premier Soccer League standings and have not been at their best so far. The Arrows crashed out of the Nedbank Cup last week and will need to make amends in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have excelled this season. The Buccaneers eased past JS Saoura by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result this week.

Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have an impressive record against Golden Arrows and have won 15 out of 28 matches played between the two teams. Golden Arrows have managed five victories against the Buccaneers and will need to step up in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-L-D-W

Golden Arrows form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-D-W-W

Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Team News

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa ruled out at the moment. Thembinkosi Lorch is also yet to complete his recovery and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Vincent Pule, Zakhele Lepasa

Doubtful: Thembinkosi Lorch

Unavailable: None

Golden Arrows

Divine Lunga has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection in this fixture. Golden Arrows will need all the resources at their disposal to stand a chance this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siyabonga Mpontshane; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Kwame Peprah

Golden Arrows Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sifiso Mlungwana; Sbonelo Cele, Matome Mathiane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mthokozisi Dube; Thabani Zuke, Velemseni Ndwandwe, Siboniso Conco, Nduduzo Sibiya; Pule Mmodi, Michael Gumede

Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Prediction

Orlando Pirates have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks but have been largely impressive over the course of the season. The Buccaneers have recorded two victories on the trot and will look to build on their streak on Wednesday.

Golden Arrows are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and will want to move up the table in the coming months. Orlando Pirates are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-0 Golden Arrows

