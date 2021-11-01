Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Orlando Pirates take on Sekhukhune United on Tuesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Sekhukhune United are in fifth place in the South African Premier Division and have been fairly impressive this year. The away side eased past AmaZulu last week and will want a similar result on Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride. The Buccaneers played out a 1-1 draw with Royal AM in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Head-to-Head

Sekhukhune United have started their life in the top flight in an impressive fashion and will want to build momentum in the coming weeks. The GladAfrica Championship winners were impressive against AmaZulu and have a point to prove this week.

Orlando Pirates have never played a game against Sekhukhune United and will need to adapt to an unfamiliar opponent on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will need a strong performance in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-D-L-W

Sekhukhune United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-W-D-L

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Team News

Orlando Pirates have a few injury concerns

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will also have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, and Zakhele Lepasa ruled out at the moment. Richard Ofori and Innocent Maela are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, Richard Ofori, Innocent Maela

Doubtful: Zakhele Lepasa

Suspended: None

Sekhukhune United have a good squad. Image Source: Gallo Images

Sekhukhune United

Pogiso Mahlangu was sent off last week and has been ruled out of the game against Orlando Pirates this week. Yusuf Maart is also carrying a knock and might not recover in time for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Yusuf Maart

Suspended: Pogiso Mahlangu

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wayne Sandilands; Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji, Gabadinho Mhango

Sekhukhune United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Toaster Nsabata; Cheslyn Jampies, Edwin Gyimah, Sello Glen Motsepe, Nyiko Mobbie; Willard Katsande, Tlotlo Leepile; Brandon Parusnath, Tshediso Patjie, Vusumzi Mncube; Chibuike Ohizo

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United Prediction

Orlando Pirates have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to hit their stride this season. The Buccaneers have improved over the past month and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Sekhukhune United have been excellent so far and will want to pull off another upset this week. Orlando Pirates have a depleted squad at the moment and might not be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-2 Sekhukhune United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi