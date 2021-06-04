Orlando Pirates vs TTM prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League returns to the fold with another game this weekend as Orlando Pirates take on TTM at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

TTM are in 12th place in the South African Premier Division at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate with Chippa United and will want to prove a point this weekend.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, currently find themselves in third place in the league table and have been impressive this season. The Buccaneers have suffered from the occasional slump in recent weeks and will need to put their best foot forward in this fixture.

Orlando Pirates vs TTM Head-to-Head

TTM are playing their first season in South Africa's top flight and have played only one game against Orlando Pirates. The away side has been impressive at times this season and will have to be at its best against the Buccaneers.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Orlando Pirates. TTM have never defeated the Bucs in an official fixture and will want to create history this weekend.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-W-D-W

TTM form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-D-W-L-W

Orlando Pirates vs TTM Team News

Frank Mhango is back for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Tshegofatso Mabasa ruled out at the moment. Happy Jele and Terrence Dzvukamanja have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection.

Injured: Tshegofatso Mabasa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

TTM can pull off an upset. Image Source: News Chant South Africa

TTM

TTM have a full-fit squad going into this game and will have to use all the resources at their disposal. The away side is set to name its strongest eleven for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates vs TTM Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Vincent Pule, Thembinkonsi Lorch, Deon Kavendji; Gabadinho Mhango

TTM Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Washington Arubi; Brandon Theron, Bulelani Ndengane, Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Farai Madhanaga; Miguel Timm, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo; Thabo Rakhale, Celimpilo Ngema, Thabo Mnyamane; Lerato Lamola

Orlando Pirates vs TTM Prediction

Orlando Pirates will be intent on a top-three finish this season and will want to secure a victory this weekend. The Buccaneers have a powerful squad and have a point to prove in this fixture.

TTM won the Nedbank Cup against all odds this season and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Orlando Pirates are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 2-0 TTM

