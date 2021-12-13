Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona: 5 talking points as Blaugrana are held at the death | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona's miserable La Liga 2021-22 campaign continued after a 2-2 draw with Osasuna on Sunday.

Ezequiel Avila scored in the 86th minute for the hosts to force a share of the spoils.

Nico Gonzalez gave the visitors the lead in the 12th minute but David Garcia restored parity for Los Rojillos just two minutes later.

Abde Ezzalzouli then put Barcelona in front again only for Avila to pop up with a late equalizer and ensure squeaky bum time at El Sadar.

Barcelona, winless in their last three games in all competitions, trail leaders Real Madrid by 18 points albeit with a game in hand.

Here are the major talking points:

#5 Barcelona colts love scoring at El Sadar

Gonzalez, along with Ezzalzouli, was on target for Barcelona

There's something about Osasuna's home ground El Sadar that spurs Barcelona's young players on.

Ansu Fati opened his La Liga account at El Sadar in August 2019. Meanwhile, Ilaix Moriba bagged his first senior goal for Barcelona at the same venue back in March this year.

Now, two more players have joined the unique trend.

Nico Gonzalez and Abde Ezzalzouli both clinched their first league goals at the venue last night. It was also the second time that two players under 20 were on target for Barcelona.

#4 Ezzalzouli steals the show

Ezzalzouli scored a sublime goal

On a night when Barcelona were running desperately short of attacking options, Abde Ezzalzouli stepped to the plate and delivered an eye-catching performance.

The youngster was in fact their main threat all night. He was buzzing around the field like a drop of fat on a hot plate with his insane dribbling skills and Terrier-like pressing.

He topped it all off with a sublime goal to give Barcelona the lead for the second time in the match. He latched onto a cross from Ousmane Dembele with a nonchalant first-time volley to open his La Liga account.

The 19-year-old convincingly outshined the Frenchman as well as Luuk de Jong, the relatively senior attackers who started for Barcelona in the match.

