Osasuna vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Osasuna play host to Celta Vigo at the Estadio El Sadar on Monday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a goalless draw against Espanyol, while the visitors suffered a 2-1 defeat against reigning champions Atletico Madrid.

Osasuna were denied a winning start to the 2021-22 La Liga campaign as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw against Espanyol.

In a drab affair, both sides offered little or no threat at the attacking end of the pitch before settling for a share of the spoils.

This followed a scintillating pre-season campaign, where they picked up five straight victories before losing to Premier League giants Liverpool in their final friendly tie.

Head coach Jagoba Arrasate will hope his side can quickly bounce back from the defeat and return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo fell to a 2-1 defeat against defending champions Atletico Madrid in their La Liga curtain-raiser last time out.

In a fiery affair which saw both sides finish with 10 men, Angel Corea scored on either side of Iago Aspas’ equalizer to hand Los Colchoneros a flying start to their title defense.

Prior to that, Celta Vigo enjoyed a brilliant run in pre-season, claiming two wins and one draw from their three outings.

Eduardo Coudet’s men have now lost their last two games in the Spanish top-flight and will be looking to quickly end this poor run of results.

Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Head-To-Head

With 11 wins from their previous 22 meetings, Celta Vigo head into Monday’s game as the superior side in the history of this fixture. Osasuna have picked up six wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Osasuna Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Celta Vigo Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Team News

Osasuna

The hosts will have to cope without the services of Aridane Hernandez, Rober Ibanez and Cote, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Aridane Hernandez, Rober Ibanez, Cote

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo

Spanish midfielder Miguel Baeza is a doubt for the game as he battles an ankle injury. Hugo Mallo will also miss the game after picking up a red card against Atletico Madrid.

Injured: Miguel Baeza

Suspended: Hugo Mallo

Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, David García, Juan Cruz, Manuel Sánchez; Jon Moncayola, Lucas Torró, Darko Brašanac; Kike Barja, Ante Budimir, Rubén García

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matías Dituro; Kevin Vazquez, Néstor Araujo, Jose Fontán, Javi Galán; Renato Tapia, Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Osasuna vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Both sides will be aiming to offer an immediate response after stumbling in their opening game of the season.

However, we predict the visitors will take the positives from their valiant display against Atletico Madrid to claim a slender win on Monday.

Prediction: Osasuna 0-1 Celta Vigo

