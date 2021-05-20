Osasuna vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with its last round of fixtures for the season as Real Sociedad take on Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium on Saturday. Real Sociedad have been impressive this season and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Osasuna are in 11th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Pamplona-based outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are currently in fifth place in the league table and have enjoyed an excellent campaign. The Basque giants thrashed Real Valladolid by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result this weekend.

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have an excellent record against Osasuna and have won seven games out of a total of 16 matches played between the two teams. Osasuna have managed three victories against Real Sociedad and will have to step up this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Real Sociedad wasted several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-L-L

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-L-W

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Team News

Chimy Avila is back for this game

Osasuna

Ruben Martinez is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Jonathan Calleri, Aridane Hernandez, and Manu Sanchez also have fitness concerns and are unlikely to be risked against Atletico Madrid this weekend.

Injured: Ruben Martinez

Doubtful: Jonathan Calleri, Manu Sanchez, Aridane Hernandez

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have several injury concerns to account for as Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Merino, and Aihen Munoz are yet to recover from their injuries. Alexander Isak also has fitness concerns but should be able to play a part against Real Valladolid.

Injured: Luca Sangalli

Doubtful: Aihen Munoz, Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Merino

Suspended: None

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Manu Sanchez, Unai Garcia, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Lucas Torro, Jon Moncayola, Darko Brasanac; Kike Barja, Ante Budimir, Ruben Garcia

👊 We came very close and, although it didn't work out, we are very proud to see you defend this shield as you do in every game. #AtletiOsasuna pic.twitter.com/yPWJkI7Yyn — C. A. OSASUNA (@caosasuna_en) May 16, 2021

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi, Ander Guevara; Mikel Oyarzabal, David Silva, Portu; Alexander Isak

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have to make do without some of their star players in this game and will be wary of an upset. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak have had a massive impact on La Real's fortunes this season and are their team's best players at the moment.

Osasuna gave Atletico Madrid a run for their money last weekend and will want to take it up a notch on Saturday. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-3 Real Sociedad

Also Read: Eintracht Frankfurt vs SC Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21