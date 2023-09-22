Osasuna vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Sevilla in an intriguing fixture at the Estadio el Sadar on Saturday.

Osasuna vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian giants were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Lens in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Getafe last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Osasuna vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 19 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 14 victories.

Osasuna are unbeaten in each of their last three matches against Sevilla in La Liga - their longest unbeaten run against them in the competition since 2006.

Sevilla have won three of their last six matches away from home against Osasuna in La Liga - one more victory than they had achieved in the 17 such games preceding this run.

Sevilla have found the back of the net in 14 of their last 15 matches against Osasuna in La Liga, with their only such failure during this period coming in a 0-0 draw in February 2022.

Osasuna have lost their last two matches in La Liga and could endure a run of three consecutive defeats in the competition for the first time since November 2021.

Osasuna vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have flattered to deceive over the past year and cannot afford another poor year in La Liga. The likes of Lucas Ocampos and Ivan Rakitic are seasoned campaigners and will need to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Osasuna have punched above their weight in recent months but are yet to hit their stride this season. Sevilla are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Sevilla

Osasuna vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Ocampos to score - Yes