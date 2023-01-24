Osasuna vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2023

The Copa del Rey returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Osasunalock horns with a struggling Sevilla outfit in an important clash at the El Sadar on Wednesday.

Osasuna vs Sevilla Preview

Osasuna are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Pamplona-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Elche last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have endured a shockingly poor campaign so far. The Andalusian giants edged Cadiz to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to be at their best this week.

Osasuna vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 19 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 12 victories.

Sevilla have mounted a slight recovery since the World Cup break and have managed to win three of their last six matches in all competitions.

After losing two consecutive matches in La Liga on either side of the 2022 World Cup, Osasuna are unbeaten in their last three matches in the competition.

Sevilla have won their last two matches in all competitions by a 1-0 margin - the first time they have kept clean sheets in consecutive games this season.

Sevilla have conceded 26 goals in their 18 games in La Liga so far - only six teams have conceded more goals in the competition so far this season.

Osasuna have scored only 18 goals in their 18 matches in La Liga this season - the second-lowest tally among the top 15 teams in the league.

Osasuna vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have struggled to meet expectations in La Liga this season but have managed to stay away from the relegation zone. The Andalusians have improved in recent weeks and could view the Copa del Rey as an opportunity to make some much-needed amends to their season.

Osasuna have punched above their weight this season but have not been particularly clinical in the league. Sevilla are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Sevilla

Osasuna vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes

