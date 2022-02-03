Osasuna vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th February 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of important matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla outfit at El Sadar on Saturday.

Osasuna vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been a formidable force in the league this season. The Andalusian giants were held to a 2-2 draw by a spirited Celta Vigo side in their previous game and will need to return to winning ways this weekend.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Pamplona-based outfit suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Deportivo Alaves last weekend and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Osasuna vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a predictably impressive record against Osasuna and have won 16 out of 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's five victories.

Osasuna are winless in their last nine La Liga matches against Sevilla and recorded their previous league victory against the Andalusians in 2013.

Sevilla have won three of their last four away games against Osasuna in La Liga and have an impressive recent record at El Sadar.

Osasuna have won two of their last three La Liga games, equalling their tally of victories in the 12 games preceding their impressive run.

Sevilla have lost only one of their last seven games in La Liga and are in excellent form at the moment.

Only Barcelona have scored more headed goals than Osasuna this season, with the hosts getting their headers on target on seven separate occasions.

Osasuna vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have become one of the favourites to secure a top-four finish and may well give Real Madrid a run for their money in the title race. The Andalusians have grown into a robust force under Lopetegui and have excellent players in their ranks.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but have their work cut out for them ahead of a hectic league schedule. Sevilla have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 1-3 Sevilla

Osasuna vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Rafa Mir to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Sevilla to score first: YES

