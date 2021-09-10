Osasuna vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Valencia are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.
Osasuna are in eighth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have punched above their weight in recent months. The Pamplona-based team edged Cadiz to a 3-2 victory last month and will be confident ahead of this match.
Valencia, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table and have excelled this season. Los Che eased past Deportivo Alaves in their previous game and will want a similar result from this match.
Osasuna vs Valencia Head-to-Head
Valencia have an impressive record against Osasuna and have won 21 matches out of 38 games played between the two teams. Osasuna have managed 10 victories against Valencia and will need to improve their record on Sunday.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Osasuna. Valencia were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.
Osasuna form guide in La Liga: W-D-D
Valencia form guide in La Liga: W-D-W
Osasuna vs Valencia Team News
Osasuna
Kike Barja is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part against Valencia this weekend. Ante Budimir is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.
Injured: Kike Barja
Doubtful: Ante Budimir
Suspended: None
Valencia
Cristiano Piccini and Alex Blanco are carrying knocks and remain doubts going into this game. Cristian Rivero is also struggling with his fitness and might not feature against Osasuna.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Cristiano Piccini, Alex Blanco, Cristian Rivero
Suspended: None
Osasuna vs Valencia Predicted XI
Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Manu Sanchez, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Jon Moncoyalo, Lucas Torro, Darko Brasanac; Roberto Torres, Ruben Garcia, Kike Garcia
Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Jose Gaya, Thierry Correia; Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez
Osasuna vs Valencia Prediction
Valencia have assembled a strong squad but will need to justify their potential this weekend. The likes of Maxi Gomez and Goncalo Guedes can be lethal on their day and will have to shoulder the creative burden this season
Osasuna have impressive players in their ranks and have troubled Los Che in the past. Valencia are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this match.
Prediction: Osasuna 0-2 Valencia