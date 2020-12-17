Osasuna vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Osasuna host Unai Emery's Villarreal outfit in a high-octane fixture at El Sadar Stadium on Saturday. Villarreal have not been at their best in recent weeks and will look to bounce back in this fixture.

Osasuna are rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings at the moment but can potentially move out of the relegation zone with a victory in this fixture. The home side has managed only one point in its last five games and will need to be at its best to stand a chance against Unai Emery's outfit.

Villarreal are currently in fourth place in the La Liga table and have been held to four consecutive draws in the league over the past few weeks. The Yellow Submarines played out a 1-1 draw against Real Betis in their previous game and will look to return to winning ways against Osasuna.

Osasuna vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a good record against Osasuna and have won eight matches out of a total of 19 games against their opponents. Osasuna are not far behind with six victories and will look to cut the deficit in this game.

The previous match between these two sides took place in February this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Villarreal. Paco Alcacer got on to the scoresheet on the day but is unavailable for this game.

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-D-L

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Levante vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Osasuna vs Villarreal Team News

Chimy Avila is set to miss this game

Osasuna

Osasuna have a massive list of injuries going into this game and will have to do without Jony, Chimy Avila, and Lucas Torro going into this game. Juan Perez is also recovering from an injury and remains doubtful against Villarreal.

Injured: Chimy Avila, Jony, Lucas Torro

Doubtful: Juan Perez

Suspended: None

Villarreal have a depleted squad

Villarreal

Villarreal have several injuries to account for going into this game and will have to do without Paco Alcacer, Vicente Iborra, Alberto Moreno, Carlos Bacca, and Francis Coquelin against Osasuna. Alfonso Pedraza is suspended for the away side and will be unable to feature in this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Paco Alcacer, Vicente Iborra, Alberto Moreno, Carlos Bacca, Francis Coquelin

Doubtful: Pervis Estupinan, Moi Gomez

Suspended: Alfonso Pedraza

Osasuna vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Herrera; Inigo Perez, David Garcia, Aridane Hernandez, Nacho Vidal; Roberto Torres, Oier Sanjurjo, Jon Moncayola, Ruben Garcia; Jonathan Calleri, Ante Budimir

Change of scene! It's time to focus on @LaLigaEN again ad this weekend's match against @caosasuna_en! (Saturday, 6:30pm, El Sadar). pic.twitter.com/V4SEhY6A1j — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) December 17, 2020

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Jaume Costa, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Mario Gaspar; Manu Trigueros, Juan Foyth, Daniel Parejo; Takefusa Kubo, Gerard Moreno, Samuel Chukwueze

Osasuna vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have shown signs of a dangerous slump in recent weeks and Unai Emery will want his players to take it up a notch against Osasuna this weekend. With Paco Alcacer and Carlos Bacca ruled out of this game, the likes of Gerard Moreno and Takefusa Kubo will have to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Osasuna can be a robust outfit on their day but will find it difficult against the talented Yellow Submarines. Villarreal have a formidable squad and are the favourites going into this game.

Prediction: Osasuna 0-2 Villarreal

Advertisement

Also Read: Barcelona vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21