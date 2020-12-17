Levante vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold this weekend as Levante host Real Sociedad at the Ciutat de Valencia in an important match on Saturday. Real Sociedad have been one of the best teams in the league so far and will want to win this game.

Levante have endured a difficult domestic campaign so far and currently find themselves in the relegation zone. The Valencia-based outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Barcelona last weekend and will have to be at its best in this game.

Real Sociedad gave a good account of themselves against Barcelona earlier this week and will be disappointed with their 2-1 defeat. The Basque outfit faces stiff competition from Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the top of the table and cannot afford to slip up against Levante.

Levante vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Levante have a surprisingly excellent record against Real Sociedad and have won nine games out of 26 matches played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have managed only seven victories against Levante and will want to cut the deficit in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a shock 2-1 victory for Levante. Willian Jose scored a consolation goal for Real Sociedad on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-D-D

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-D-W

Levante vs Real Sociedad Team News

Cheick Doukoure is currently injured

Levante

Cheick Doukoure and Jose Campana remain sidelined with injuries and will not play a part against Barcelona. Enis Bardhi has also picked up a knock and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Cheick Doukoure, Jose Campana, Enis Bardhi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a strong squad

Real Sociedad

Luca Sangalli, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Aritz Elustondo are currently injured and will not play a part against Levante this week. Real Sociedad have relied heavily on David Silva this season but might not be able to avail his services on Saturday. Adnan Januzaj picked up an injury against Barcelona this week and has also been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Luca Sangalli, Mikel Oyarzabal, Aritz Elustondo, Adnan Januzaj

Doubtful: David Silva, Asier Illarramendi, Miguel Angel Moya

Suspended: None

Levante vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Coke; Mickael Malsa, Nikola Vukcevic, Gonzalo Melero, Jorge de Frutos; Roger Marti, Dani Gomez

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara, Roberto Lopez; Alexander Isak, Willian Jose, Ander Barrenetxea

Levante vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have been one of the surprise packages of La Liga this season but their recent slump in the league needs to be addressed by the team's management. The Basque outfit has managed only three points from its last four matches and needs to bounce back in this game.

Levante are struggling to keep up with their competitors in La Liga this year and are in desperate need of a victory. Real Sociedad are the better side on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Levante 1-2 Real Sociedad

