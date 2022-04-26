"Out of this world" - Ronaldo Nazario chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly two of the greatest footballers of all time. Fans, pundits, and fellow players have all been involved in the debate as to who is better between the two.

Now, some comments made by Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario on the age-old Messi-Ronaldo debate have resurfaced. When asked who he preferred between the two, the 2-time Ballon d'Or winner answered:

"He [Messi] is out of this world. Cristiano Ronaldo, too, but I see Leo as more complete.

"He's great. I like him much more than any other player. Everything he does is spectacular."

One of the greatest players to ever play the game, Ronaldo Nazario's comments shows the admiration he has for both the players. He, however, considers Lionel Messi to be a more complete player than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have not been at their best for PSG and Manchester United this season

PSG might have won the Ligue 1 title this season, but much more was expected from 7-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. Compared to his own high standards, the Argentine has had a subpar campaign and has only scored 4 goals in 22 Ligue 1 appearances.

Also, despite boasting an attack comprising of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the Parisians failed to win an elusive UEFA Champions League title, losing out to Real Madrid in the round-of-16.

This early elimination from Europe even led to some PSG fans booing the Argentine maestro and Neymar.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also had a tough year with Manchester United. While the Portuguese superstar is the highest goalscorer for the club this season, the Red Devils are set to endure another trophyless campaign and are in real danger of missing out on a top four spot.

The 37-year-old superstar has shown glimpses of his brilliance from time-to-time but has not been able to be as decisive as previous seasons. With Erik ten Hag set to join Manchester United next season, it will be interesting to see what kind of role Cristiano Ronaldo could potentially have under the Dutchman.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have had extraordinary careers. However, with age catching up with the two superstars, their era of dominance might be slowly coming to an end.

