“Overrated running merchant” – Fans question ‘hype’ surrounding Barcelona star after display against Eintracht Frankfurt 

Barcelona have been knocked out of the Europa League in the quarterfinals of the competition following their 3-2 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. The loss has stunned fans, some of whom have taken to Twitter to slam the players following the disappointing exit.

A key target in the barrage from fans was young Spanish midfielder Pedri. The Golden Boy was vastly ineffective in the game, upsetting many spectators who had expected much from the teenager. Here is a selection of tweets from fans about the young Spaniard:

didi @ebere_danny @Laxix6 The most overrated player in the 21st century @Laxix6 The most overrated player in the 21st century

IRREPLACEABLE @Laxix6 Now that the hype is over, honest question.



What exactly is Pedri good at?? Now that the hype is over, honest question. What exactly is Pedri good at??

GoodGuy🦁 @CHOballer Heard Pedri didn't play today for Barcelona, the reason they lost the game. Heard Pedri didn't play today for Barcelona, the reason they lost the game.

ＭＵＳＢＥＹ @Mus6ey You'll understand how most of these Barcelona players are average in a tough game like this. Most of them are overrated by the Media. There's no way players like Mingueza, Araujo, Pedri and Gavi would start for a serious big European Club. You'll understand how most of these Barcelona players are average in a tough game like this. Most of them are overrated by the Media. There's no way players like Mingueza, Araujo, Pedri and Gavi would start for a serious big European Club.

Alkasimaisa @AlkaasemAbdul Pedri the Golden boy Pedri the Golden boy😂😂💔💔💔

🚨TimMan_city💙 @Tim_mosima I repeat: the is no way gavi and pedri will start for any big team



Overhyped I repeat: the is no way gavi and pedri will start for any big team Overhyped https://t.co/Rdc6WRAkQf

Balenciagas, i don't fw nobody 🗽 @7shego Pedri is not even better than Mount Pedri is not even better than Mount

Pedri is considered to be one of the best young midfielders in the world and has become a mainstay in the Barcelona team despite his young age. Fans of the game will have to give him the benefit of the doubt and accept that the youngster will have off games from time to time.

However, the complaints and dissatisfaction from the supporters are understandable as the star managed to make just 13 accurate passes in 45 minutes. Pedri was notably poor in the tackle, attempting two and failing to make any.

The young Spaniard also had to deal with an injury, which he picked up during the game, eventually getting substituted at half-time. He will do well to put the tough day behind him and look forward to better performances in his already glittering career.

Xavi Hernandez will, however, look to pick his team up despite the disappointment and focus on reaching the Champions League by finishing second in La Liga.

Barcelona stunned 3-2 by Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou

It was shocking scenes at Camp Nou where the German visitors kicked the Catalan giants out of the Europa League.

The game got off to a bad start for Barca, who went behind after just four minutes thanks to a Filip Kostic penalty as Eric Garcia brought Jesper Lindstrom down in the box. Frankfurt then doubled their lead when Kostic turned provider for Colombian star Rafael Santos Borre in the 36th minute.

Frankfurt made sure of the win through Kostic, who scored his brace and his side’s third after getting played through by Daichi Kamada in the 67th minute. Barca would get two goals back in injury time, with Sergio Busquets' strike and Memphis Depay’s penalty. However, it proved to be not enough to keep Barcelona in the competition at the final whistle.

Edited by Nived Zenith