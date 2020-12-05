Owen Hargreaves says Chelsea not good enough to win the league this season

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes Chelsea will not be winning the Premier League this year. Instead, the Englishman believes Liverpool and Manchester City will be fighting for the crown again.

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table, two points behind Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool are at the top of the league. The Blues spent heavily in the summer transfer window to bring in players like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz, and Ben Chilwell. The Blues also brought in Edouard Mendy from Rennes to address their goalkeeping troubles.

Edouard Mendy now has the most clean sheets after first 5 @ChampionsLeague games than any other Chelsea goalkeeper. What a signing he has been. pic.twitter.com/wMzoUyAOIk — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) December 5, 2020

Chelsea enjoyed a decent start to the new season and have been defeated just once in the ten games so far, winning five and drawing four. However, Hargreaves believes that the Blues will fall short to the experience of City and Liverpool in the long run.

Chelsea’s lack of consistency will hurt their title chances, claims Hargreaves

Chelsea are already four points ahead of Manchester City, who are 12th in the league with a game in hand. After finishing fourth in the table last season, Frank Lampard seems determined to go for the kill this year. While many pundits are expecting the Blues to fight for the league this season, Hargreaves begs to differ.

The Englishman revealed that he does not see the Blues as title contenders this season. He seems impressed with what Lampard has done at Stamford Bridge, but believes Liverpool and Manchester City are still a league apart.

"I don’t think so [if Chelsea are title contenders]. I like Chelsea and I like what Frank Lampard is building, but I just think Liverpool and Manchester City are above them."

"I don’t think it will even be close. I think it will be those two first and second and a bunch of other teams after that."

The Englishman pointed out that City and Liverpool’s experience of performing at the top gave them the edge over Chelsea. He claimed the Blues are not consistent enough to compete with the top two.

"Frank has finally settled on this team but those teams [Liverpool and Man City] have been doing it for years and they both know their best teams."

"Chelsea are probably the third-best team in England but I don’t think they’re good enough or consistent enough to compete with the two teams who have been doing it for far longer and have better players."